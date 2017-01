Miller Prize Winners Announced By Exhibit Columbus 

click to enlarge Illustration of "Untitled' by Oyler Wu Collaborative, one of the five Exhibit Columbus winners

On Sunday, the five winners of the Miller Prize Competition, the central component in Exhibit Columbus , were announced.The winning designers and architects will build temporary installations adjacent to five iconic architectural sites in Columbus, Indiana in the summer of 2017. The sites are Mill Race Park, the Cummins Corporate Office Building, First Christian Church, the Cleo Rogers Memorial Library, and the Irwin Conference Center."We've invited ten designers to each compete for the five sites,” said the director of Landmark Columbus, Richard McCoy , when describing the exhibition in March, 2016. “They're each going to make a design, and then we're going to give one designer an award per site and the winners will be chosen by a nationally recognized jury and local representatives," said McCoy. "The Miller Prize winners will be given a cash award to design, build and install their temporary work at one of five iconic sites in Columbus."The purpose of Exhibit Columbus is to make the city a better place to live, according to McCoy. "To get people to have pride in their community, where they live, work and study," he continued. "To show that excellent designers are a great way to solve community challenges. And to encourage people to come move to Columbus. So the way we do that is to reinvest in the value of good design."Exhibit Columbus was organized by Landmark Columbus Last Summer, the ten Miller Prize finalists presented their designs at the 2016 Symposiumthe inaugural Exhibit Columbus event, and explained how their designs related and/or responded to their selected sites in downtown Columbus.In August 2017, Exhibit Columbus will open. It will feature, in addition to the winning installations, an installation created by students of the Indiana University School of Art and Design, as well as other installations created by students of other university architecture programs throughout the Midwest. The event will also feature installations created by students of Columbus schools.The following is a list of the winning designers with illustrations of their winning designs, with notes on the winners by Richard McCoy in italics.