Why was there a protest about protests at the Indiana Statehouse? 

click to enlarge various individuals and groups attended the committee hearing to voice their opposition to the phrase "by any means necessary."

click to enlarge There was standing room only as the committee discussed SB 285.

Senator Karen Tallian, D-Portage, held up a photo of Russians taking tanks into Czechoslovakia in 1968, then a photo of police brutality in the South, and finally a photo of the hosing that took place in Selma, Alabama. These photos, she explained, have in the past defined the phrase “by any means necessary.”Those words are on the proposed Senate bill that would give “responsible public officials” the ability to clear the roads in the event that a protest, rally or other assembly of 10 or more people causes a “mass traffic obstruction,” according to the bill.Senate Bill 285 is authored by Republican Sen. James Tomes, R-Wadesville, and was heard in the Senate Committee on Local Government. This bill is following the lead of other states who have proposed or passed laws outlawing protesters.In Washington state, for example, Sen. Doug Ericksen proposed a bill that would charge protesters as terrorists, with mandatory sentences of at least 60 days for people who “cause an economic disruption” while protesting.Dozens of people filed into the committee’s meeting room Wednesday to demonstrate their feelings about the bill, and many more were outside the door listening in.“We live in a society in which it is appropriate to voice our protests,” said the Rev. Sharon Washington, one of the people gathered to protest the bill. “That’s what concerns me the most about this, that we have lawmakers that are dispassionate and insensitive to the value of everyday citizens’ right to give voice to their concerns about public policy.”When Tomes spoke on the bill, he began by mentioning the importance that emergency vehicles be able to get to where they need to be, unobstructed. Whether it be accidents, fires or other emergencies, Tomes said, the roads need to be clear so that those emergency responders can get where they need to be to help those in trouble.“I just think it’s important for us to rally, to march, protest things that we disagree with, and to have the authorities to be given permission to disperse people however they feel necessary seems a bit outrageous to me,” Robyn Ayres, one of the protesters, said.Sen. David Niezgodski, D-South Bend, a member of the committee hearing the bill, asked if there were any specific examples where emergency responders were held up by a peaceful demonstration and unable to access an emergency situation. Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis, questioned the need for the phrase “any means necessary” and asked about the possibility of specific language to reign that language in. Many of the protesters in the room had concerns over that language in the bill.“It allows for way too much leeway on the part of authorities,” said Sam Jones, another protester. I think it calls for a 15-minute response time which is definitely going to encourage hasty, rash decisions and I think the language 'by any means necessary' will give authorities implicit permission to take a lot of actions that they otherwise really shouldn't be taking against citizens.”In addition to seemingly taking away people’s right to protest those policies ad events they disagree with, Senate Bill 285 is largely unnecessary.“In all the protests I've been a part of, permits have been requested, the police have been notified and there's been a respectful relationship between the police and the protesters,” said John Gibson, another protester, who says he has been an activist for almost 40 years. “We want to try and build some bridges of understanding and respect, listening to each other's feelings, which is our first amendment right, and so that's why I am opposed to the bill. I think it's unnecessary and it sends the wrong message at the wrong time.”When prompted to come up with examples of events where emergency personnel had been prevented from reaching an emergency event by protesters, Sen. Tomes could point to no specific events and only quickly mentioned, “Baltimore,” as one example that would legitimate the bill. He mentioned instances he had seen on the “nightly news,” but could offer no real concrete examples to the committee.During the meeting, numerous ideas for amendments were proposed to limit the bill. These included rewording the phrase “any means necessary” and including wording to differentiate spontaneous protests that do not have the proper permits and paperwork and permitted ones with the proper notification and paperwork. As there was no vote on the bill, its future still hangs in the balance, but Sen. Jim Buck. R-Kokomo, at the beginning of the meeting mentioned that amendments were likely to be made in the future, before the bill made it out of the committee.