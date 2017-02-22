Who will take home the Oscars? 

click to enlarge La La Land will likely take home plenty of awards

The Hollywood Employee Recognition Awards air this Sunday night at 8:30 PM on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting, so the jokes should be pretty good. Expect to see a handful of winners played off by the orchestra when their acceptance speeches run past the deadline. This will be followed by at least two long comedy bits – one involving an uncomfortable-looking celebrity in the audience — that fall flat while eating up precious time that could have been used by the winners.We'll also hear several heartfelt speeches by performers convinced their golden oratory will be so stirring that it will cause Donald Trump to resign and turn over control of the nation to Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, or Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.NUVO will list all the nominees online, but we've prepared a selection of the categories you're probably most interested in here.. The action-packed contemporary western/heist story is entertaining, exciting, stirring, and even thought-provoking. I've seen it several times and it holds up beautifully. I predict that, twenty years from now, this is the 2016 film that will be the most celebrated.It doesn't have a prayer.is the biggest hit of the nine nominees.andhave racked up numerous awards by critics and other groups. Buthas mowed down almost everything in its path. Sure, the Screen Actors Guild failed to nominate it for their equivalent of Best Picture. Sure, people are getting tired of the movie winning over and over. But it's a peppy, creative musical about aspiring actors and musicians set in Los Angeles. Most of the Academy members work or live inand this flick is going to clean up tonight.Should Win:Will Win:Casey Affleck,; Andrew Garfield,; Ryan Gosling,; Viggo Mortensen,; Denzel Washington,I hope Ryan Gosling is practicing his good sport smile, because theVictory Train is going to briefly jump the track when it comes to his category. Casey Affleck has received a number of awards for his fine work in, but Denzel Washington took the prize in the recent Screen Awards Guild Awards for his big performance in. I think it's going to happen again, making Denzel a two-time Oscar Best Actor winner.Should Win/Will Win: Denzel WashingtonIsabelle Huppert,; Ruth Negga,; Natalie Portman,; Emma Stone,; Meryl Streep,The race here is between the highly respected Isabelle Huppert, who was stunning in Paul Verhoeven's Elle, and Emma Stone, who co-stars in La La Land. Sorry, Isabelle.Should Win: Isabelle HubbertWill Win: Emma StoneMahershala Ali,; Jeff Bridges,; Lucas Hedges,; Dev Patel,; Michael Shannon,Dev Patel was great in, but Mahershala Ali was even better in. He will win easily.Should Win/Will Win: Mahershala AliViola Davis,; Naomie Harris,; Nicole Kidman,; Octavia Spencer,; Michelle Williams,Viola Davis shouldn't be in this category. She gave a lead, not supporting, performance. If she'd been in the Best Actress category I think she would have beat Emma Stone. But they didn't, and she's in this category, and she will win it.Should Win/Will Win: Viola DavisDamien Chazelle,; Mel Gibson,; Barry Jenkins,; Kenneth Lonergan,; Denis Villeneuve,Barry Jenkins took pain and made poetry inand this would be the perfect spot to thank him and apologize for passing his film over for. If he wins, get ready for a possible Best Picture upset. That won't happen, though, and Damien Chazelle will receive another trophy for his crowded mantel-place.Should Win: Barry JenkinsWill Win: Damien Chazelle, Eric Heisserer;, August Wilson;, Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi;, Luke Davies;, Barry Jenkins, story by Tarell Alvin McCraneywisely stuck close to its stage play source. Good decision, but it will cost them this prize.deserves it, and they're going to get it.Should Win/Will Win:, Mike Mills;, Taylor Sheridan;, Damien Chazelle;, Yorgos Lanthimos; Efthimis Filippou,Have you SEEN? Despite losing air towards the end, the film puts the “original” back into “Best Original Screenplay. It's not going to win, though, and my cherishedis out of luck too. I thinkwill get its reward here, unless thestreak is even bigger than I anticipate.Should Win:Will Win:, Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner;, John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer;, Claude Barras and Max Karli;, Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki;, Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spenceris a dark horse contender, but the detailed cityscapes of Disney'swill prevail.Should Win:Will Win:, Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish;, Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo;, Raoul Peck, Remi Grellety and Hebert Peck;Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman;, Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlowis outstanding, but the eight hour documentary was produced by ESPN for its TV series, where it aired to great acclaim. Yes, it played at Sundance. Yes, it played briefly in theaters in New York and L.A. to qualify for Oscar contention, but I maintain that it's a TV show and does not belong here. Want to argue the point? Get back to me after you spend 8 hours in a theater watching a movie.Should Win: NotWill Win:, resoundingly(Sweden)(Denmark)(Australia)(Iran)(Germany)is well liked, and the fact that a big budget American remake of it is in the works could influence voters, but filmmaker Asghar Farhadi () is so well respected that his dramawill take the trophy.Should Win:Will Win:, Bradford Young, Linus Sandgren, Greig Fraser, James Laxton, Rodrigo PrietoI could argue foror, buthas this sewn up.Should Win/Will Win:, Joanna Johnston, Colleen Atwood, Consolata Boyle, Madeline Fontaine, Mary ZophresA case could be made for, butwill scoop this one up.Should Win:Will Win:, Joe Walker, John Gilbert, Jake Roberts, Tom Cross, Nat Sanders and Joi McMillonThe war scenes inwere expertly assembled, and the action scenes inwere exciting and easy to follow visually, but the editing of the musical numbers inwill earn it another win.Should Win: Hell or High WaterWill Win:, Eva von Bahr and Love Larson, Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelsonsexy Harley Quinn orfor the sexy alien with the groovy lined white face?Should Win/Will Win:, Mica Levi, Justin Hurwitz, Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka, Nicholas Britell, Thomas NewmanShould Win/Will Win:“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” from- Music by Justin Hurwitz; lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” from- Music and lyrics by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster“City of Stars,” from- Music by Justin Hurwitz; lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul“The Empty Chair,” from- Music and lyrics by J. Ralph and Sting“How Far I’ll Go,” from- Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel MirandaShould Win/Will Win:, Patrice Vermette, Paul Hotte, Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock, Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh, David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, Guy Hendrix Dyas, Gene SerdenaWill Win:, Sylvain Bellemare, Wylie Stateman and Renee Tondelli, Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright, Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asmancould take this, but I think Mel Gibson's war scenes will get a nod here.Should Win/Will Win:, Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Claude La Haye, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace, Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow, David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson, Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac RuthWill Win:“Deepwater Horizon,” Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton“Doctor Strange,” Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould“The Jungle Book,” Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon“Kubo and the Two Strings,” Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil CorbouldShould Win: Doctor StrangeWill Win: The Jungle Book,Theodore Ushev, Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj, Robert Valley and Cara Speller, Patrick Osborne, Alan Barillaro and Marc SondheimerWill Win:, Daphne Matziaraki, Dan Krauss, Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen, Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis, Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna NatasegaraWill Win:, Selim Azzazi, Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff, Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson, Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy, Juanjo GimenezWill Win: