What just happened? Donald Trump is your new president-elect 

This is what happened tonight, America.
Donald Trump
is your president-elect and Mike Pence is your vice president-elect.
Trump will be sworn in alongside a likely Republican majority in the Senate and House and have the opportunity to nominate at least one Supreme Court justice, if not more.
Throughout his campaign, opponents were certain his often racist, homophobic, xenophobic, sexist rhetoric would nullify his chances. They did not.
Hillary Rodham Clinton would have been the first female president of the United States.