November 09, 2016 News » Politics

What just happened? Donald Trump is your new president-elect 

Trump happened

By
click to enlarge 12_ohshittrump.jpg

This is what happened tonight, America.

Donald Trump is your president-elect and Mike Pence is your vice president-elect.

Trump will be sworn in alongside a likely Republican majority in the Senate and House and have the opportunity to nominate at least one Supreme Court justice, if not more.


Throughout his campaign, opponents were certain his often racist, homophobic, xenophobic, sexist rhetoric would nullify his chances. They did not.

Hillary Rodham Clinton would have been the first female president of the United States.

About The Author

Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen
Bio:
 Always looking for my new favorite band. Always listening to my old ones, too. Always baking cakes. Always collecting rock and roll dad quotes.

