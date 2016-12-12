West Fork Whiskey releases first bourbon and makes a big move 

click to enlarge
Indianapolis’ first all-whiskey distillery has some big news coming out to end 2016. In a press release last week the team at West Fork Whiskey
announced they are releasing their first bourbon. They also will be moving their location from the city’s upper north side to a more central location in the Old Northside neighborhood.
The move will be taking place in May of 2017 and they will be moving in next door to the recently opened Cannon Ball Brewing
at 17th and Bellefontaine. The move is a great one for the start-up and while it will still be a production facility for the time being, according to the team, “Needless to say, we are pretty excited about our new location as it will eventually be home to our tasting room when the company is legally allowed to open one.”
When we spoke with the team in July they explained this law that went into effect in 2014: “We will be able to do that in three years' time when our waiting period is up. Once we received our license there is a mandatory three year waiting period before we can do anything from this facility other than make the product.”
But, while we’re waiting for that tasting room to open, bottles of the distillery’s newest liquor will be available beginning this week. The release says, “We have scheduled the release of The Colonel, our first bourbon
. The event will take place [on] Friday [December] 16 at 6:00 p.m. at Elite Beverage’s Noblesville location [15887 Cumberland Road].”
They go on to say, “At this point, only a limited number of bottles of The Colonel are being released so come early in order to secure yours. We hope to see many of you there.”