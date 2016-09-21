Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

September 21, 2016 Music » Music Reviews

Wes lives on at Indy Jazz Fest 

A report on Jazz Fest so far — and what's to come

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites

click to enlarge Front row: Robert Montgomery, Wes's son; row two: Fareed Haque, Russell Malone, Serene Montgomery, Wes's mother, Dave Stryker, Royce Campbell, Henry Johnson; row three: Zev Feldman, Willie Jones lll, Luke Sellick, Rick Germanson - PHOTO BY MARK SHELDON
  • Front row: Robert Montgomery, Wes's son; row two: Fareed Haque, Russell Malone, Serene Montgomery, Wes's mother, Dave Stryker, Royce Campbell, Henry Johnson; row three: Zev Feldman, Willie Jones lll, Luke Sellick, Rick Germanson
  • Photo by Mark Sheldon
 

Indy Jazz Fest 2016 opened Sept. 15 with a rousing party at Indiana Landmarks Center, with Rob Dixon leading two configurations of veteran players showcasing what's in store over the ensuing week. Players from all corners joined with Indiana's established and emerging jazz community in a far­ranging tribute to native son Wes Montgomery.

Considered the best guitarist of the 20th century, the full­scope Montgomery oeuvre is just now emerging as Robert Montgomery and Zev Feldman of Resonance Records sleuth throughout the world for Wes Montgomery recordings that have been stashed away and forgotten. Augmenting the albums brought out earlier this year, Resonance Records is planning three more albums from recorded materials found in Paris and cities across the U.S.

"This moment for my dad is huge," said Robert Montgomery, in remarks opening the 18th annual Indianapolis Jazz Fest. "We've got some of the greatest talent here in Indianapolis. I'm watching for what happens next. Jazz is still alive, still fluent, still moving. Pass it on."

"It's an honor to be involved with Indiana and Wes Montgomery," said Feldman. "I travel the world. I'm very impressed how Indiana embraces and nurtures jazz. It's very exciting for me to be at my first Indy Jazz Fest. When I've come before, it's been to do research and album releases." During a conversation Feldman added he's still looking for any materials on Wes Montgomery.

Slideshow
Indy Jazz Fest, so far
Indy Jazz Fest, so far Indy Jazz Fest, so far Indy Jazz Fest, so far Indy Jazz Fest, so far Indy Jazz Fest, so far Indy Jazz Fest, so far Indy Jazz Fest, so far Indy Jazz Fest, so far

Indy Jazz Fest, so far

A sampling of photography from Mark Sheldon of Indy Jazz Fest so far.

By Mark Sheldon

Click to View 10 slides

 

"I welcome the opportunity to talk with anyone who can add to the legacy of Wes Montgomery. I am blessed to be working with Robert Montgomery and his family and the friends and colleagues of Wes."

The kick­off event brought together the wide range of Indy Jazz Fest supporters. Membership for year­long support, events, notices and perks of doing good are open to everyone at indyjazzfest.com.

Friday, after the ISO POPS season opening program, we dashed to Jazz Kitchen to catch the second set by Yasser Tejeda and Palotre's Afro­Dominican Jazz Quartet and experienced double digit wows in one fell swoop.

Tejeda's compositions deliver a savory mix of Dominican traditional music, particularly merengue and bachata, marked by traditional instruments seasoned with modern rock and fusion, layered upon Latin jazz. Best I could determine, joining Tejeda on guitar were Otoniel Nicolas on drums and percussion, Juan Fernandez on percussion and Virgilio Feliz on electric bass. The foursome artfully teased melody from a percussive center, twining dancerly movement with a reflective voice.

On Sept. 18, the Russell Malone quartet owned the Jazz Kitchen with an amazing, inspiring tribute to Wes Montgomery. Since his 1988 debut with Jimmy Smith, followed by impressive stints with Harry Connick, Jr. and Diana Krall, Malone's succeeding professional biography reads like a who's who of everyone at the top of the world of jazz. Premiering his latest composition, Malone took us on a delightful journey from his roots in gospel and blues into jazz. A self-proclaimed disciple of Wes Montgomery, Malone's playing emulates the zest that makes Montgomery's compositions not only timeless, but timely.

Slideshow
Jazz Fest's Wes Montgomery Tribute Day
Jazz Fest's Wes Montgomery Tribute Day Jazz Fest's Wes Montgomery Tribute Day Jazz Fest's Wes Montgomery Tribute Day Jazz Fest's Wes Montgomery Tribute Day Jazz Fest's Wes Montgomery Tribute Day Jazz Fest's Wes Montgomery Tribute Day Jazz Fest's Wes Montgomery Tribute Day Jazz Fest's Wes Montgomery Tribute Day

Jazz Fest's Wes Montgomery Tribute Day

NUVO's NightCrawler hung out with all the hip cats at the Jazz Fast's Wes Montgomery Tribute Day at IUPUI's Campus Center.

By Keshia McEntire

Click to View 10 slides



Working in the same breadth of virtuosity marked by their individual homage and sparkle were Rick Germanson on piano, Luke Sellick on bass and Willie Jones III on percussion.Watching Robert Montgomery's face as he was absorbed into the program was a gift of the greatest kind. Jazz, live at the Jazz Kitchen, touches heart and soul.

I missed Pavel & Direct Contact at Central Library on Sept. 18, but a report from an audience member assured me, the Trio [Pavel, Steve Dokken and Raul Padro] got everyone excited and into the energy of Latin jazz.

There's much more jazz goodness still to come this week, including:

Ravi Coltrane Quartet

Sept. 21, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., The Jazz Kitchen

Indy Jazz Fest Band tribute to "The Indianapolis Sound."

Sept. 22, 7 p.m.

University of Indianapolis Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center

Sullivan Fortner Trio

Sept. 23, 7 p.m and 9:30 p.m. The Jazz Kitchen:

Farrelly­ Marloewicz Jazz Quartet and the Red Hot Whiskey Sippers

Sept. 23, 6 p.m., Dallara IndyCar Factory

Allan Harris

Sept. 23, 8 p.m. and Sept. 24, 7 p.m.

The Cabaret at the Columbia Club

Block Party 2016

Sept. 24, 3 p.m.­ - 12:30 a.m.

at the corner of 54th and College, Broad Ripple


More Music Reviews »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Music Reviews

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Rita Kohn

Rita Kohn
Bio:
 Rita Kohn has been covering craft beer and the arts for NUVO for two decades. She’s the author of True Brew: A Guide to Craft Beer in Indiana.

Events & Best Bets

Today Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
IndyMojo Presents: Altered Thurzdaze

(Thursday)
Best Bet: IndyMojo Presents: Altered Thurzdaze @ The Mousetrap

Free.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • September 21-27, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation