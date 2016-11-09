Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

November 09, 2016 Screens

Vonnegut mural artist makes an animated film in Poland 

Loving Vincent is an animated look at Van Gogh

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge NUVO FILE PHOTO
  • NUVO file photo


Unlike her usual work, Pamela Bliss' painting for the film Loving Vincent didn't make her worry about dying.

Most of Bliss' work finds her high upon the sides of tall buildings downtown. The local artist is best known for her mural of Kurt Vonnegut, which stands above Indianapolis residents as they walk down Mass Ave.


"I have grown accustomed to working with heavy lift equipment or lugging up paint and crawling across scaffolding in the heat, cold, wind and rain," Bliss says. "I also have to think about problems like pits in a wall that might make a shadow on an important detail ... or sometimes I just think about not dying when I'm 50 feet high."

This year, Bliss left the Indianapolis skyline and headed to Poland to work on an animated exploration of Vincent Van Gogh. Along with 100 other international artists, she was selected to help paint over 62,000 frames for the film.

"Many of the Poland studio artists were Polish, but we did have several who were from countries like Serbia, Austria, Ukraine, Ireland, England, India and other countries. About 35 artists from outside of Poland were selected from 5,000 applications," Bliss says. "They were looking for artists who were experts in their fields. Some were classically trained painters while others were trained in animation with an aptitude in painting. But no matter what, nothing prepared the artists for this type of repetitive painting. It was like an intensive crash course in animation."

Hailed as the first true feature-length work of hand-painted animation, Loving Vincent was prescreened at the National Gallery in London on Oct. 28.

"It's quite thrilling to see my painting moving since I'm used to seeing my work so still and stationary," Bliss says. "Of course I saw a lot of things I would've liked to do differently once I saw it in motion. But then again, a lot of artists are never done with their work."

Until the film's international premiere next year, you can see Bliss back on buildings downtown, battling heights, braving the weather and touching up her old murals.

More Screens »

Tags: ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Readers also liked…

Latest in Screens

Around the Web

Comments

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Sam Watermeier

Events & Best Bets

Today Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
Mya Lambrecht Trunk Show

Best Bet: Mya Lambrecht Trunk Show @ Bru Burger Bar

Free.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • November 9-15, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation