February 06, 2017 Music » Music News

Virginia Avenue Folk Fest lineup features Charlie Parr, Busman's Holiday, Buffalo Killers, 97 other bands 

We've got the lineup for the annual Fletcher Place/Fountain Square folk festival.

Charlie Parr - SUBMITTED PHOTO
  • Charlie Parr
  • Submitted Photo
Virginia Avenue Folk Fest returns to Indy on May 13. You wanna see the lineup, right? For the free, all-ages fest? Oh, good. Because a lineup is what we have. Click, baby!

The fest's structure is the same as last year: 100 bands on 13 stage stretching down Virginia Ave.  Wanna read up on the fest? We interviewed organizers Mike Angel and Patrick Burtch before last year's fest for a cover story on organizing this logistical feat. Check out our interview with headliner Charlie Parr, who played last year's fest, too. Kyle had an extensive chat with Busman's Holiday  before their holiday show at Pioneer in December. Here's a plethora of Mike Adams at His Honest Weight-related goodies. Oh, yeah, and Brother O' Brother, Bashiri Asad, Bigfoot Yancey, Jefferson Street Parade Band, S.M. Wolf, Von Strantz, Moxxie, Mighty Brother, Cyrus Youngman and The Kingfishers, Charlie Ballantine, Chad Mills, Rob Dixon and BYBYE, too.

A portion of profits from the fest benefits Southeast Community Services.


About The Author

Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen
Bio:
 Always looking for my new favorite band. Always listening to my old ones, too. Always baking cakes. Always collecting rock and roll dad quotes.

