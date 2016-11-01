TwoDEEP Brewing TapRoom pairs with Pi Indy pizza 

click to enlarge TwoDEEP is partnering with Pi Indy Pizza in its taproom

click to enlarge Pi Indy is known for its pizza

TwoDEEP Brewing Co. (TDBC) and Pi Indy, an Indianapolis-based food truck, announced their plans to partner under the same roof at 714 N. Capitol Ave. The new food menu will feature in wood-fired pizzas and burgers, with a few sides, salads, and dessert options as well as weekly specials. TDBC and Pi plan for the kitchen to be fully operational and running by mid-November of 2016.“In the beginning we had purposefully opened a ‘tap room,’ and not a ‘brewpub,’” said TDBC owner Andy Meyer. “When we opened we wanted to put our best foot forward, and what we knew best was how to brew beer. So that’s what we focused on.“Since TDBC opened in 2014 we have produced a brewing portfolio of over 30 beer brands and our Taproom food options have included items such as Bavarian pretzels, chips and salsa and just recently complimentary boats of popcorn. We kept the kitchen as simple as possible, but we knew that at some point a food menu would need to come into the picture.”Chef Lawrence Scully, owner and chef of Pi Indy, initiated the conversation of an in-house partnership with TDBC in August of 2016, according a news release from TwoDEEP. “Truthfully, I saw a need and I wanted to fill it. The timing couldn’t have worked out better either,” said Scully. “I had been on the lookout for a bit of brick and mortar, and recently Andy had mentioned TwoDEEP was looking to expand their food menu. So I went out on a limb and proposed a partnership.” Scully says that the timing, downtown location and overall passion were all defining factors in pushing ‘go’ on this endeavor.“We all know that beer and pizza are longtime friends, but craft beer and craft pizza…it’s a completely different level. Similar to our February beer dinner, I’m excited to see how he [Lawrence] uses this opportunity to grow and innovate,” said Lizzie Hineman, TDBC Marketing Manager.Scully’s menu includes a sweet potato pi, margharita pi, porchetta, burgers and for dessert a cast iron apple crumble that he calls a “Hippie Pie.” The Pi Indy kitchen at TDBC will offer dine-in, carry-out and catering options. Kitchen hours will reflect the TapRoom hours.Until the Pi Indy kitchen opens at TDBC, the Pi Indy food truck plans to be at the TapRoom every Thursday from 4:30-9 p.m. They will offer their usual menu of signatures pies and burgers.