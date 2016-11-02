Two Northern Indiana men battle it out to be Indiana's Attorney General 

click to enlarge Laura Kennedy

Mark A. Lee

So what is the office of Attorney General and what does it do?

That is a question that a lot of Hoosiers simply cannot answer. After all, it typically isn't a very high profile office. But it is an elected position by statute in the state of Indiana and it's a job that has received increased attention over the last few years.

Two men from Northern Indiana are seeking the state's highest legal office and are both very different in their approach to the office.

Democrat Lorenzo Arredondo is a retired judge from Lake County. The legacy of his service to the bench is enshrined at the former Lake County Courthouse, which was renamed the Judge Lorenzo Arredondo Justice Center. His career is decorated with association appointments and the establishment of several progressive programs for the Lake County court systems such as the Domestic Relations Counseling Bureau, a family division of the court and a children's room for kids to play safely while their parents or guardians are in court proceedings. Gov. Mitch Daniels awarded Arredondo a Sagamore of the Wabash.



Having already had a very decorated and honored career, Arrendondo says his quest for the attorney general's office is not to launch a future political career, but rather to bring the office back to where he thinks it should be. He says the attorney general is supposed to be the "people's lawyer" working as an advocate for the people of Indiana.

Arredondo says he will not waste his time or taxpayers' money on lawsuits that are "undefendable," yet cost millions in attorneys' fees. Instead he says he will focus on those that affect the people the most, such as scams, frauds and other things that concern Hoosiers like the heroin and meth problem that is plaguing the state.

Arredondo does not believe incarceration will solve the drug epidemic, but rather treatment and rehabilitation. And he says the way his office can impact that path is by increasing education and licensing medical providers, educators and the public in general.

Republican Curtis Hill has been the Elkhart County prosecutor since 2002 and began his career in the office as a deputy prosecuting attorney. He is most noted for the prosecution and conviction of the "Elkhart 4" — five teenage boys who attempted to rob a house only to be shot at by the homeowner who hit and killed one of the teens. The remaining four were charged and convicted on felony murder charges. The Indiana Supreme Court overturned those convictions, a decision Hill says he respects but disagrees with.



While Hill agrees that the position of attorney general is as the "people's attorney," his interpretation of that is to protect the citizens of Indiana from federal government overreach. Hill says he will challenge any federal mandate he feels is excessive, citing examples like the Clean Water Act, gun control initiatives and other issues that have come from the Obama administration.

And when it comes to drug offenses and the drug epidemic plaguing the state, Hill says he believes in mandatory sentencing and having sentences served to their full extent. He stated during a candidate forum that he does not support the needle exchange program that was implemented in the wake of the HIV and Hepatitis C epidemic in Southern Indiana and has stated that he believes the state's "heroin problem starts at the marijuana problem" and does not support the legalization of marijuana.