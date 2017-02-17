Search
February 17, 2017

Two new releases perfect for loud Friday listening 

Earlier today one of my coworkers popped over to the editorial department and yelled, "IT'S FRIDAY."

Honestly, I had almost forgot. But, y'all, it is Friday, and I am celebrating by listening to my music very loudly and watching music videos instead of working..

So, I thought I'd share some of the good stuff. First up: A solid new single from Coyote Talk called "Spirit of the Night," off their upcoming album Shangri-La, which drops on March 31. Coyote Talk relocated to Nashville a while back, but we're still gonna call them locals.



Next up: flames. Take a trip to Reverend Peyton and Breezy's porch, add a pig, some flames, and boom: this is the best porch party I've seen all year.

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band is playing a series of record shop in-stores in March, including a  March 10 date at Landlocked in Bloomington and a March 11 date at Indy CD and Vinyl in Indy, in addition to a plus a March 17 show at the Hi-Fi in Indianapolis.

Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen
 Always looking for my new favorite band. Always listening to my old ones, too. Always baking cakes. Always collecting rock and roll dad quotes.

