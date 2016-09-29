TURN Festival educates Indianapolis on urban farming, sustainability and health 

click to enlarge
Educating Indianapolis on urban farming, sustainability and health
TURN Festival Facebook
One of the most important aspects of any city's food community is the education of the community as a whole. By educating the community on subjects including food sources, sustainability, the environment, healthy living and urban farming it is possible to begin establishing a flourishing, healthy, self-sustaining food community.
TURN (Transforming URban Neighborhoods) Festival
's goal is to help further the food education of Indianapolis so that we can continue down this road to a positive future. Paramount School of Excellence, Community Health Network and Slow Food Indy
are presenting the one-day event this coming Saturday, with a feast tomorrow night, 9/30.
The feast bring together seven of the most talented and community focused chefs in our city to create an unforgettable meal that, according to the website, "highlights the best local and seasonal ingredients at their peak flavor."
The chefs included in the meal are as follows:
CHRIS BENEDYK | LOVE HANDLE
NEAL BROWN | PIZZOLOGY
& LIBERTINE
CINDY HAWKINS | CIRCLE CITY SWEETS
ELI LAIDLAW | PLAT 99
REGINA MEHALLICK | R BISTRO & R2GO
CARLOS SALAZAR | ROOK
ALAN STERNBERG | CERULEAN
click to enlarge
Tickets for the meal are $125
Enjoy a feast featuring local food prepared by the city's best chefs
and seating has been limited to 100 guests. The earth to table meal will include five-courses with pairings, as well as plenty of progressive and important conversation and camaraderie.
The next day from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. the festival itself will further the conversation and education "with over 50 hands-on demonstrations, exhibits, children’s activities, music and food," according to TURNFestival.com
.
Also according to the website, the hands-on demonstrations will include, "urban homesteading and farming, food preservation, healthy cooking and lifestyle."
The festival itself comes naturally to the Paramount School of Excellence
who runs an urban farm agroecokogy initiative and working with the Community Health Network
makes perfect sense in leading our community to being more mindful of living healthy lifestyles.