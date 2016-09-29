Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

September 29, 2016 Food + Drink » Food News

TURN Festival educates Indianapolis on urban farming, sustainability and health 

Plus a meal crafted by Indy's best chefs

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge Educating Indianapolis on urban farming, sustainability and health - TURN FESTIVAL FACEBOOK
  • Educating Indianapolis on urban farming, sustainability and health
  • TURN Festival Facebook
One of the most important aspects of any city's food community is the education of the community as a whole. By educating the community on subjects including food sources, sustainability, the environment, healthy living and urban farming it is possible to begin establishing a flourishing, healthy, self-sustaining food community. 

TURN (Transforming URban Neighborhoods) Festival's goal is to help further the food education of Indianapolis so that we can continue down this road to a positive future. Paramount School of Excellence, Community Health Network and Slow Food Indy are presenting the one-day event this coming Saturday, with a feast tomorrow night, 9/30.

The feast bring together seven of the most talented and community focused chefs in our city to create an unforgettable meal that, according to the website, "highlights the best local and seasonal ingredients at their peak flavor." 


The chefs included in the meal are as follows:

CHRIS BENEDYK | LOVE HANDLE
NEAL BROWN | PIZZOLOGY & LIBERTINE
CINDY HAWKINS | CIRCLE CITY SWEETS
ELI LAIDLAW | PLAT 99
REGINA MEHALLICK | R BISTRO & R2GO
CARLOS SALAZAR | ROOK
ALAN STERNBERG | CERULEAN
click to enlarge Enjoy a feast featuring local food prepared by the city's best chefs - TURN FESTIVAL FACEBOOK
  • Enjoy a feast featuring local food prepared by the city's best chefs
  • TURN Festival Facebook
Tickets for the meal are $125 and seating has been limited to 100 guests. The earth to table meal will include five-courses with pairings, as well as plenty of progressive and important conversation and camaraderie. 

The next day from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. the festival itself will further the conversation and education "with over 50 hands-on demonstrations, exhibits, children’s activities, music and food," according to TURNFestival.com.

Also according to the website, the hands-on demonstrations will include, "urban homesteading and farming, food preservation, healthy cooking and lifestyle."

The festival itself comes naturally to the Paramount School of Excellence who runs an urban farm agroecokogy initiative and working with the Community Health Network makes perfect sense in leading our community to being more mindful of living healthy lifestyles. 

Related Locations

Related Events

  • TURN Festival Feast @ Paramount School of Excellence

    • Fri., Sept. 30, 6 p.m. $125

  • User Submitted
    TURN Festival @ Paramount School of Excellence

    • Sat., Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

More Food News »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Food News

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Cavan McGinsie

Cavan McGinsie
Bio:
 I travel. I eat. I drink. I meet. I record. I'm the Food & Drink Editor here at NUVO and I'm always happy to chat with people about anything over a coffee, beer, or meal. Let me know your thoughts on Indianapolis.

Events & Best Bets

Today Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
Brewery Tours of Indianapolis

Best Bet: Brewery Tours of Indianapolis @ Various Locations

$30

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • Sep. 28-Oct. 4, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation