Trump, state incentives part of plan to save Carrier jobs 

click to enlarge United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes and Vice President-elect Mike Pence shake hands. The company plans to keep more than 1,000 jobs in Indiana instead of moving them to Mexico.

Photo by Rachel Hoffmeyer, TheStatehouseFile.com

click to enlarge Donald Trump addresses Carrier workers.

Photo by Lora Olive, NUVO

click to enlarge A Carrier employee shows her pride in Trump.

Photo by Lora Olive, NUVO

After running a campaign focused on keeping jobs in the United States, President-elect Donald Trump toured the Carrier Corp. facility where he helped save at least 1,000 jobs and promised more business deals to come.“My dad started 44 years ago. He still works here,” said Dawn Kinnard, who has worked at Carrier for 21 years. “In my heart I never really thought I could retire from Carrier, but as I grew older and kids and things, I just really wanted to get my kids ready and my dad to retire. Now that’s gonna happen.”In February Carrier announced that they would move manufacturing operations from two Indiana plants to Mexico. The move would have cost around 2,100 Hoosiers their jobs, with nearly 1,400 of those jobs eliminated from the facility on the west side of Indianapolis.But on Thanksgiving Day, Trump tweeted that he and Carrier were working to keep the jobs in the United States. Wednesday, Carrier announced it would keep furnace production in Indianapolis and save more than 1,000 employees’ jobs.“I remember when Donald Trump was running for president he said that if he was elected president of the United States, America would start winning again,” Pence said. “Today American won, and we have Donald Trump to thank.”Trump spoke on the importance of keeping manufacturing and companies in the United States. Trump said during a phone call with Greg Hayes, the CEO of Carrier’s parent company United Technologies Corp., Trump insisted jobs could not continue to leave the country.“These companies are not going to be leaving anymore,” Trump said. “They’re not going to be taking people’s hearts out. They’re not going to be announcing, like they did at Carrier, that they’re closing up and moving to Mexico.”Trump never shared the full details of the deal during his speech at Carrier Thursday. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation did confirm it has offered Carrier up to $7 million in incentives over the next 10 years. This number is based off the company’s intention to retain 1,069 Hoosier jobs that will have an average wage of $30.91. The terms still need to be approved by the IEDC Board of Directors and the Indiana State Budget Committee.To keep other companies and workers in the United States, Trump discussed a plan to lower business taxes from 35 percent to 15 percent while also getting rid of unnecessary regulations.