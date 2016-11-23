Search
November 23, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Trashy holiday 

"Trash increases an estimated 25 percent between Thanksgiving and New Years Day."

By
click to enlarge gifts_xmas.jpg

Did you know that household trash increases an estimated 25 percent between Thanksgiving and New Years Day? Carey Hamilton of the Indiana Recycling Coalition is encouraging you to Plan, Reuse and Recycling for a Greener Holiday. Here are some tips from last year.

My favorite takeaways:

- reuse gift bags (and even wrapping paper if you can salvage it)


- reuse bows

- get creative with wrapping, using coloring book pages, calendar pages, cloth napkins or a reusable shopping bag

- use real plates, utensils and cups – NOT disposable

- recycle old electronics

May your plans for this week — and all those to follow — be filled with more joy and less waste.

Piece out,

Renee

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

