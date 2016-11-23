Trashy holiday 

click to enlarge
Did you know that household trash increases an estimated 25 percent between Thanksgiving and New Years Day? Carey Hamilton of the Indiana Recycling Coalition is encouraging you to Plan, Reuse and Recycling for a Greener Holiday. Here are some tips from last year.
My favorite takeaways:
- reuse gift bags (and even wrapping paper if you can salvage it)
- reuse bows
- get creative with wrapping, using coloring book pages, calendar pages, cloth napkins or a reusable shopping bag
- use real plates, utensils and cups – NOT disposable
- recycle old electronics
May your plans for this week — and all those to follow — be filled with more joy and less waste.
Piece out,
Renee