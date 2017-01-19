Search
January 19, 2017 Music » Music News

Train, O.A.R and Natasha Bedingfield make up newest summer music announcement 

 Hear that? That vague click, echoing somewhere? That's the sound of your Future Self buying tickets for Train's show at Klipsch on Thursday, June 29 for you and your mom. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m.

Memory lane time: Let's revisit TJ Foreman's photos from Train's last show in Indy at Klipsch:



Here's a chat we had with O.A.R.'s Richard On a few years back: 
"We are like a family. We're blood. We've been doing this so long together, once you get through the ups and downs, there's nothing really that can knock us down, or deteriorate our relationship. We've gotten over all those humps that I think a lot of bands end up breaking up over. I think now we're just really comfortable with each other, our roles in the band, being on stage recording music: I guess just being a working, touring musician. It takes a lot of time to figure out how to balance everything especially with personal lives, work... And that's what it's really all about: making sure you don't tour too much where it effects your home life, making sure you tour enough, that you're able to stay inspired to be creative and keep that brotherly bond with everyone. I guess what I'm trying to say is: it's all about find the right balance. And I think we've found it."
And now, let's remember how Natasha Bedingfield released a jam back in 2009.


Expect more music news in this space in coming days, because all of the political news is terrible.

About The Author

Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen
Bio:
 Always looking for my new favorite band. Always listening to my old ones, too. Always baking cakes. Always collecting rock and roll dad quotes.

