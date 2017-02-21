Tonight: Head to Rock Bottom, order a Fire Chief ale, support local firefighters 

click to enlarge
Rock Bottom Downtown and Rock Bottom College Park, as part of RB’s annual nationwide Survive Alive Firefighters charity event
, are hosting tapping parties on Feb. 21 starting at 6 p.m. at both locations. Each features a beer brewed by the on-site head brewer, with a portion of proceeds benefitting local firefighters.
National RB spokes person, Rachel Tabacnic reports, “Since the program’s inception, Rock Bottom has donated more than $1.2 million dollars to local charities [fiefighters] across the country.”
RB Downtown head brewer Nathan Scruggs told NUVO, “I chose to brew an Irish Red again, as it went over so well last year. Because we are downtown we are a destination spot for FDIC so this beer will be on tap through to the convention in April. So during its whole duration we will be donating the portion of sales to Survive Alive! Because we have it on so long we really have an opportunity to raise a good amount of money. Our tapping starts at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21, until 7 p.m.. We will be buying everyone's first pint of Fire Chief, if they order it. We’ll also do drawings for some small prizes
RB College Park head brewer Jason Cook reports, “For Fire Chief we are have our tapping on Feb. 21, 6-8 p.m., and we are donating 25 cents of every pint to Survive Alive. The Fire Chief promotions [at RB College Park] runs from February 21st- March 20th. The regulars at College Park are great and really get into it. This year I brewed an ESB that is 5.7% and 35 IBUs. For our tapping we buy everyone in the bar a 10-ounce glass and there will also be a small cup of chilli to go with. This is always a great tapping and promotion.”
Jason, who brewed in Chicago before returning to Indianapolis last year, explained his tardy response to my email. "I’ve been in Chicago for a festival the last few days and haven't checked my email until now. One of the assistant brewers [at RB Chicago] was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and we were able to donate all the profits from the festival for his medical bills. It was great being part of that."
“$.25 cents from every beer will go to Survive Alive! to help educate children on fire safety,” reported Tabacnic. “Fans can also enjoy a selection of menu items that pair well with Fire Chief Ale.”
“Rock Bottom is proud to be celebrating over 25 years of giving back to firefighters and other local heroes from across the country with our national charity event,” said Tony Montero, brand leader for Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery. “With the combination of our passionate team members and loyal guests, we are committed to exceeding our expectations in supporting this cause that has been embedded into our culture for over two decades. Firefighters serve their communities each and every day, and this program is a way for us to show our support and gratitude for their unwavering service. We look forward to continuing the tradition of tapping our special Fire Chief Ale and most importantly, giving back to the local charities in the communities we serve for many years to come.”
Local Rock Bottom restaurants will also be hosting a second event in light of the national fire chief ale charity promotion. Events such as chili cook-offs, silent auctions and tip donations will take place throughout the month to raise money and awareness for local heroes. For more information on events and tapping parties, visit www.RockBottom.com
