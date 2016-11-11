Tonic Ball! Get yer full Tonic Ball Schedule here! 

click to enlarge
Okay, babies. We all know how this week has gone. After I stopped stress-eating Tostitos and pulled myself out of my obsessive news-reading spiral long enough to pop open my email, I saw a lovely gift from one Ms. Kirsten Eamon-Shine.
the email said. It is time. Tonic Ball time.
Here are some things about Tonic Ball
— the gigantic local-bands-cover-massive-bands fundraiser for Second Helpings — all of which surprised and delighted me when I reminded myself of them this morning.
1. It is next Friday.
2. It is the 15th Anniversary Edition. (Aww.)
3. All artists covered have been covered at Tonic Ball before. (Cool, 'cause I love 'em all.)
4. This year's Tonic Ball is expected to gross over 125,000 for Second Helpings,
which, by the way, just served its 10,000,000 meal.
(Tonic's first year raised $4,6000, for comparison.) (!)
Since 1998, Second Helpings has rescued more than 25 million pounds of food that might otherwise go to waste from grocery stores, wholesalers, restaurants, and hotels around Indianapolis. Dayspring is one of 85 social service agencies that receives meals from Second Helpings, while over 450,000 volunteers hours have been dedicated since 1998 in order to make and deliver 10 million meals.
5. Around 80 bands will take the stage
at five venues this year. (Coordinating that many musicians is a god-feat.)
Not enough facts? Need a fun fact? Matt Gutwein, CEO of Eskenazi, will play bassoon on the Beatles stage along with ISO musicians to play "Let It Be" together.
Here is a not fun fact: Tonic Ball is sold out. But if you already nabbed a ticket )or if you can beg, borrow or steal your way into one — or maybe win a pair from NUVO?
) here's who you'll be seeing and when.
Set Times:
Prince At Hifi
The Doo! 7:00 p.m.
Copperfield 7:20 p.m.
The Lovemeknots 7:40 p.m.
Sugar Moon Rabbit 8:00 p.m. (doing "Darling Nikki")
Terra And The Firma Ash Rock 8:20 p.m.
Lani & The Tramps 8:40 p.m.
Mina & The Wondrous Flying Machine
9:00 p.m.
Royalty 9:20 p.m.
Push Down & Turn 9:40 p.m.
10:00 p.m. (doing "Nothing Compares 2 U")
10:20 p.m.
Brandon Lott & The Cardinal Hearts 10:40 p.m.
Chamber Music 11:00 p.m.
The Connoisseurs 11:20 p.m.
11:40 p.m.
Singers And Ringers Ash Rock 12:00 a.m.
The Funk Quarter 12:20 a.m.
Set Times:
Christian Wren 7:00 p.m.
Werewolf With A Shotgun 7:20 p.m.
Rooms 7:40 p.m.
Serious Moonlight 8:00 p.m.
Dream Chief 8:20 p.m. (doing "Rebel Rebel")
The Priggers 8:40 p.m.
Phyllis 9:00 p.m.
S.M. Wolf 9:20 p.m.
9:40 p.m.
Rusty Redenbacher & The Twin Cats
10:00 p.m.
There Are Ghosts 10:20 p.m. (doing "Ziggy Stardust")
There Are Shiners 10:40 p.m.
Bullet Points 11:00 p.m.
Esw 11:20 p.m.
8-Track All-Stars 11:40 p.m.
12:00 a.m.
Cheetah Priest 12:20 a.m.
The Failers 12:40 a.m.
1:00 a.m.
Yowza 1:20 a.m.
Set Times:
The Grateful Dead At Pioneer
Silver Dollar Family Band 7:00 p.m.
The Great Pretenders 7:20 p.m.
New Trad Ramblers 7:40 p.m. (doing "Friend of the Devil")
Jomberfox 8:00 p.m.
Digital Dots 8:20 p.m.
Howard 8:40 p.m.
3:1 9:00 p.m.
Circle City Royals 9:30 p.m.
T.V. Mike 10:00 p.m.
The Spirtles 10:30 p.m. (doing "Uncle John's Band")
Cootie Brown 11:00 p.m.
David Gans 11:30 p.m.
Hyryder 12:00 a.m.
Set Times:
The Beatles At Fountain Square Theatre
Papa Warfleigh's Funk Revival 7:00 p.m.
Scarlet Water 7:20 p.m.
Bomb Dylan 7:40 p.m.
Sarah Grain & The Billions Of Stars 8:00 p.m.
The Easthills 8:20 p.m.
& The Groove 8:40 p.m. (doing "Yesterday")
David Gans 9:00 p.m.
The Common 9:20 p.m.
Bullet Points 9:40 p.m.
The Breakes 10:00 p.m.
10:20 p.m.
Channel The Animal 10:40 p.m.
Game... Blouses 11:00 p.m.
Rocky Bassoon 11:20 p.m. (doing "Eleanor Rigby")
Elwood 11:40 p.m.
Set times:
The Rolling Stones at Radio Radio
Scenes of Tom Petty Tonic past
Blue Collar Bluegrass 7:00 p.m. (doing "Wild Horses")
The Trumans 7:20 p.m.
Red Rash 7:40 p.m.
The Long Arm 8:00 p.m. (doing "Paint It Black")
8:20 p.m.
Pissed Off Catfish 8:40 p.m.
Cw & Working Class Trio 9:00 p.m.
9:20 p.m.
Bomb Dylan 9:40 p.m.
Brian Deer & The Achievers 10:10 p.m. (doing "Brown Sugar")
John Strahl Blues Band 10:30 p.m.
10:50 p.m.
Black Plastic Glasses 11:10 p.m.
Awake The Wilde 11:30 p.m.
Finest Grain 11:50 p.m.
Vinyl Shriner 12:10 a.m.
Squibnocket 12:30 a.m.
Remember, as is in life, is in Tonic: Bands and schedules are subject to change.