Todd Young claims victory over Evan Bayh in US Senate 

click to enlarge
After a bitter race, with an early lead for Bayh and a bevy of attack ads traded, polls say Rep. Todd Young has won the Senate race against former governor Evan Bayh. Bayh's time out of state and his abrupt departure from the Senate provided ample ammo for Young's "committed to Indiana" message. Young is a three-time rep from District 9. He won the seat from Baron Hill, who was the Democratic nominee for Senate after the May primary, until he dropped out of the race due to lack of funds.
See NUVO's election night live blog here.