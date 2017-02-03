Three Indianapolis coffee shops raising funds for ACLU this weekend 

click to enlarge
Three Indianapolis coffee shops will be joining over 600 other cafés across the country this weekend in fundraising for the American Civil Liberties Union
. The initiative was started by Sprudge
, an online publication that highlights coffee culture.
According to Sprudge's website
: "Sprudge is not a political publication. We did not endorse a 2016 Presidential Candidate, nor have we endorsed past candidates in elections in the United States or elsewhere. Although Sprudge is edited and published in the US, roughly half our daily readers come from outside of this country, as does our worldwide corps of editors, staff writers, and contributors. We don’t typically report on anyone’s local politics—and at some point, it’s all just local politics.
"Unfortunately, the situation in our country has moved beyond political theater. We believe that the current executive order banning refugees from the United States and immigration from 7 majority Muslim nations is illegal, immoral, and fundamentally un-American. Like a hot mug of drip coffee spilled on a crisp white apron, these actions are a dark stain on our national conscience, and as Americans, we feel compelled to stand up against them."
With this in mind they are working with coffee shops around the country to raise funds for the ACLU this weekend. Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5 they will be matching up $500 in sales from each of these cafés and the cafés will also be sharing portions of their profits with the ACLU.
In Indianapolis the three locations that you can head to this weekend to help support this cause are Bee Coffee Roasters
, Calvin Fletcher’s Coffee Company
and Rabble Coffee
. If you're unable to make it, but feel like being a part of the revolution that is fighting for the rights of Americans of all faiths and origins, donate directly to the ACLU here
.
Bee Coffee Roasters; 201 S. Capitol Ave. #110, 317-426-2504 and 5510 Lafayette Road #140, 317-280-1236.
Calvin Fletcher's Coffee Co.; 647 Virginia Ave., 317-423-9697
Rabble Coffee; 2119 E. 10th St.