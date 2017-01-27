Thousands donate to Planned Parenthood in Pence’s name 

click to enlarge Karen and Mike Pence

thestatehousefile.com

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky has seen a huge surge of donations since November and they’re thanking Vice President Mike Pence.The controversy began last year when Pence signed a bill into law that prohibits women getting an abortion on the basis of ethnicity, sex or disability. The law requires that aborted remains be either buried or cremated. The law has not gone into effect yet, because U.S. District Court Judge Tonya Walton Pratt granted a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit brought by Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.“When Planned Parenthood comes under attack, our supporters come out of the woodwork,” Ali Slocum, communications and marketing director at Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, said. “We saw that right after the election. And we saw that in donations. We saw that in engagement.”The trend started after a Planned Parenthood supporter posted a picture on Instagram encouraging people to make donations in Pence’s name so he would receive the certificate of the donation. While Pence was governor of Indiana, Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky notified him that the donations were made in his name.In fiscal year 2016, Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky received a little over 8,000 donations total. In comparison, 11,600 donations have been made since Election Day and nearly half of those — more than 5,600 — were in Pence’s name.The organization has seen donations from all over the country. A woman from Seattle expressed why she donated to Indiana and Kentucky in a letter to Planned Parenthood.The donor said that even though she lived in Seattle she felt that the local health centers there received plenty of support, but she worried about the health centers in Indiana and other states with Republican majorities. Her family for the holidays donated the money they would’ve spent on her to Planned Parenthood here in Indiana and Kentucky.“She told us to hang in there. This is her line in the sand. They don’t get Planned Parenthood,” Slocum said.Pence did not respond to a request for comment on this story.