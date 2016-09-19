Search
September 19, 2016 Food + Drink » Food News

This dinner supports the Standing Rock Sioux against Dakota Access Pipeline 

Chefs' Night Off giving 100% of proceeds to #NoDAPL

click to enlarge A group of Standing Rock Sioux peacefully protesting - CNO FACEBOOK
  • A group of Standing Rock Sioux peacefully protesting
  • CNO Facebook

Sometimes an event takes place that reminds us of the wicked transgressions in our country's history.

Lately they have been in the spotlight more often than normal.

And while many of these are historical, the fact remains that there are still major slights to minorities in this country every day. 


The most recent is the proposed oil pipeline that is set to run through the reservations and sacred sites of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota. A quick look at our history shows that since our ancestors arrived on the shores of the Americas we have waged a mostly one-sided war against the Native Americans and our federal government has continually treated them in an appalling manner. It is due to our treatment of the Native peoples that their reservation lands are some of the highest poverty areas in the country and also have the highest suicide rates. 

click to enlarge A portion of the Dakota Access Pipeline - TONY WEBSTER FLICKR
  • A portion of the Dakota Access Pipeline
  • Tony Webster Flickr
The Standing Rock Sioux and an abundance of supporters have taken a stance against the pipeline in peaceful protests. The reaction to this from the company building the pipeline has been compared to the treatment of African Americans during the civil rights movement of the '50s and '60s.

The violent reaction came to a head on September 3 when the peaceful protestors were viciously attacked by private security using pepper spray and attack dogs. 

R.J. Wall, the face behind the popular dinner series, Chefs' Night Off is taking a stand with the Standing Rock Sioux. He, along with a group of some of Indy's best chefs have come together to raise funds to aid the Standing Rock community. 

The description of the event dives further into everything that is happening in order to oppose the pipeline and help protect the Sioux.

"Opponents have taken the fight to court, hoping to alter or block the project. The DC Circuit Court is currently hearing a major legal challenge to the pipeline, with the Standing Rock Sioux arguing that the Army Corps of Engineers did not properly consult them before greenlighting the section near their reservation.

"In the meantime, construction is grinding to a halt: On Friday, September 9, a federal judge denied a request by the Standing Rock Sioux to put a freeze on construction. But an hour later, the Obama administration surprised everyone by stepping in and ordering the Army Corps of Engineers to hit pause until it could revisit the controversial portion near the reservation.

"Further protests are expected in the coming days and months, and politicians like Bernie Sanders are joining the fray. "

On October 2, you can help raise awareness and funds for the Standing Rock Sioux by dining at the White Pines Wilderness Academy in Rocky Ripple. Starting at 6 p.m. the dinner will be prepared by Josh Baker of Milktooth, Sam Mack of Black Market, Jose Lara of Milktooth, George Turkette of The Pigs Tale, Dereck Noll of Sangrita and Esteban Rojas of Rook.

The meal is only $20 per adult or $7 per child under 12. 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards the cause. If you are vegetarian, there will be plenty of options available for you. Not only will there be a meal, but the event promises for a discussion around the fire about the Dakota Access Pipeline and its impact. 

Get your tickets now. If you can't attend the event, but would still like to support the Standing Rock Sioux, support their camps. Learn more about the fight and keep updated by visiting their site

