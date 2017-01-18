Search
January 18, 2017

Third Eye Blind announces show with Silversun Pickups in Indy 

Rub your palms together eagerly, children of the '90s.

Exhausted from reading political news? Want to turn off your ears and eyes forever? Well hold on to your butts, ladies and gents, because the best news is summer music show announcements, and they're starting to roll out in earnest. Just in: Third Eye Blind will play at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park on July 9 with Silversun Pickups. Ticket deets here.

Let's revisit NUVO writer's Seth Johnson's Third Eye Blind review from 2017.


"... Now a graduate from Ball State, I prepared myself for what was to come. Not surprisingly, the show was a near-deja vu experience. From the crowd of dominantly 20 and 30-somethings, to their collegiate party mindsets, most in attendance seemed ready to live vicariously through 3EB's classic '90s tunes, harkening back on their days on the college dance floor, also known as some guy's living room... "



Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen
Bio:
 Always looking for my new favorite band. Always listening to my old ones, too. Always baking cakes. Always collecting rock and roll dad quotes.

