The Pacers' C.J. Miles on the legacy of Martin Luther King 

Phil Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS -- Before the Indiana Pacers scrapped their way to an ugly 98-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, C.J. Miles addressed the crowd to honor the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. The 12-year veteran briefly spoke of equality and justice, elements King was murdered for believing in. Such universal truths are in a precarious spot to begin 2017 as Donald Trump prepares to become the leader of the free world. After the game, with both knees wrapped in ice bags, Miles spoke about King’s legacy and what it means to him in Trump’s America.

Q: This is the second time in as many years that you’ve addressed the crowd on Martin Luther King Day. How did you wind up with that responsibility?

A: I have the gift of gab (laughs). Nah, the team asked me. It’s something that they know that I would like to do. I am honored to be able to do it, and obviously I’m one of the guys who isn’t afraid to speak in front of the crowd. That doesn’t bother me. But it’s an honor to be able to do it. I’m a fan of Martin Luther King and what he stood for. His principles are the way I try to live for myself. So to be able to speak and to spread it is definitely an honor.

Q: Does the meaning of the day change for you given the current political climate and our incoming president?

A: That doesn’t change my mind set. (Trump’s election) is different, everything is different. I’ve never been a politics guy. Obviously I know what’s going on, and it’s different. With social media and the way things are now, it’s almost impossible not to know and be involved in just a little bit of it. Now it’s easier to know way more about the world. Especially when the guy is Donald Trump and because of the world that he came from.

It’s almost like, and I don’t want this to come off the wrong way, but when he first started running, I thought it was a troll on Twitter. I thought people were just trolling us. And then when he ran, it was just like, “Man, that’s crazy,” because you never see guys from his side to crossover. That guy’s been on TV shows and all the things like that. But I mean, we as a nation voted him in. Obviously there’s consequences for that, too. But I don’t think he can he can be as bad as we expected him to be.

I don’t think someone is going to go into that office and throw away morals and values. I know people think badly of him, and don’t get me wrong, it’s different and it’s a different situation. But with all of the things he’s said and he’s done, I’m pretty sure there are other guys before him that had things in their past that, if we would’ve had social media, that it would have ruined them. But it’s different now with the way the world is.

Q: Why do you think those things never stuck to Trump, despite the scandals and the controversy? Why was he able to bypass all of those things?

A: I’ve got some thoughts, but I’m not gonna put that on record (laughs). I don’t know. Like I said, I’m not a huge politics guy. But I have no choice but to give him a chance. I can’t sit here and throw rocks at the White House. I just have to take it as it goes. But my stance and how we live in my household doesn’t change because of fear of what he might do. I can’t live that way. You can’t live in fear. You can only be positive in the world and try to spread your light and live the morals that you’ve been taught. When I have children, they’ll be taught positivity and love. That’s all I know.

Q: Is your mood any different now compared to when Obama was elected in 2008 and 2012?

A: Obviously, when Obama came up everybody was like, “Oh man, we’ve got a black man in there now.” Even if you weren’t black, it was such a big deal because of that and there was an excitement around it. And it was such a big thing around (Trump), too. But I thought that had more to do with the whole negativity of the campaign. So it’s a lot different feel. Now, don’t get me wrong, I still wasn’t into politics then like I am now. But at the same time, I thought there was a lot more positive things being thrown out. Now, there’s a lot of people going at Trump’s neck.

Q: Was a black president something you thought you would ever see in your lifetime?

A: Growing up, it felt like it was just going to be Bushes every year (laughs). Growing up in my time, it just felt like there was going to be a Bush, and he would have a son, and then he would have a son and then eventually they would just keep running in-and-out of the White House. Obviously I saw Bill Clinton be president, and as a kid there were so many things that happened, but those were the presidents I remembered, Bush and Clinton. I’m not that old, but yeah, it’s definitely been different this time around. And when I pray, I pray for the leaders of our country. I hope they are able to be patient and do the right things as we look out for each other as a whole. But I can’t change the way I am for that. I just have to keep living my life and do what I can, which is be positive.

Q: What do you think you’ll take away most from the Obama years? When you’re older and you look back on this time in your life, what will you remember him for?

A: It’s definitely something that I will look back on like we look back on Martin Luther King Day. When we look back on history and I have kids to tell stories to, if they don’t have their own black president during their lifetimes, I’ll tell them about the things he ran on, like hope. Obama helped place hope in things like equality. Don’t get me wrong, we’ve come a long way as a world and there are still things that we have to do to grow as people.

But the whole eye-for-an-eye thing is never going to work. Eventually someone is going to have to learn how to take a punch without swinging back. And you hate to say that because there’s been a lot of people not swinging back and they’re still getting punched. So I think I’ll tell my children about a man who was able to overcome all those things, and all the things we were able to accomplish as a country through that time. Hopefully we’ll keep accomplishing more throughout the years.

Q: You mentioned the progress that has been made because of Martin Luther King and others like him, but you’ve also mentioned there is more work to do. What do you think those things are?

A: Us not fearing something because it’s different. At the end of the day, and we’ve had this conversation the other day as a team, there is so much controversy over race that’s not even a real thing. We created it. (Skin color) came from climate. It came from melanin that created skin tones. … It was like we had to find a way to identify, because it was so different, we had to think, “Oh they must be this way because of their skin.”

When we went to London, their history is so big and it’s so rich and it reminds you how young we are as a nation over here and how much further we have to go as a people as far as growth. It’s almost like it’s a lot of years in terms of one man’s lifetime, but we’re young, and there are a lot of things that we have to get through and see and do and understand. Eventually, someone is going to be like, “Man, how many times did they deal with the same old stuff?”