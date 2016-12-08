The effectiveness of Trump's Supreme Court 

click to enlarge

One of the things conservatives have been excited about with the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States is the opportunity to appoint a new justice to the U.S. Supreme Court. The GOP-led U.S. Senate purposefully stonewalled any hearings for Merrick Garland —President Obama's pick to replace the late Antonin Scalia — and instead announced that the incoming president should have that honor.

Why?

Because the person put forth by the president to ascend to the high court is assumed to reflect the political leanings of the president. And Republicans wanted to replace the conservative Scalia with another conservative instead of a more liberal or even centrist choice that President Obama could name.

Trump supporters claimed that by naming another conservative to the court, their chances of winning more conservative cases and even overturning existing rulings would be greater. The idea that cases like Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion, and Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage, could be revisited and reversed fueled many conservatives and potentially sent people to the polls.

But how realistic is that really? Can the court revisit cases and reverse the nation's course at will? And would the court of nine justices want to do that?

NUVO sat down with John Hill, Law professor at the IU McKinney School of Law at IUPUI to explore those possibilities and the reality of major changes coming from the U.S. Supreme Court in a Trump administration.

NUVO: There was a lot of rhetoric during the campaign about the U.S. Supreme Court and the ability to overturn previous rulings, such as Roe v. Wade and Obergefell v. Hodges. My question for you is how really feasible is that? Are people's fears warranted? Can the court go in at will and reverse a decision?

John Hill: Well, they can, but they are typically very cautious about doing that because ... well, for many different reasons. First of all, we see that historically both more liberal and more conservative justices in the court have engaged in the process of overruling precedent. Just to give you two examples from recent memory, the constitutional right of homosexuals to engage in private acts. There was a Supreme Court case in 1986 which held that that was not a constitutional right. It was a narrow decision. It was 5-4. But they said there's no constitutional right to that. In Lawrence v. Texas in 2003, it was 17 years later. The court reversed itself, again by another 5-4 decision. [It was] a pretty close vote, but there were enough changes in the court's constitution that they overruled themselves 17 years later. So that's an example of where I suppose the liberals have done it. But conservatives have done it too. In 2000 there was a case that struck down a Nebraska law prohibiting partial-birth abortions. And the Supreme Court in that case said that Roe v. Wade and that right to abortion extends to partial-birth abortion. And that was in 2000. Seven years later, the court reversed itself; only one or two justices had changed, but it was enough for them to reverse themselves, and the Supreme Court upheld an act of Congress which prohibited partial birth abortions. So both sides have done it, but by the same token typically they're very cautious about wanting to overrule particularly long-standing important decisions, and Roe v. Wade may be an example of that.

NUVO: In those situations, was it a case where there was another case before them that dealt with the same topic or was it the court saying, "We need to go back and revisit this,"?

Hill: They were revisiting it in both. In the partial-birth abortion context, the laws were slightly different and the court pretended not to overrule the earlier case. There were slight differences in the law they upheld in 2007 which was passed by Congress. It had been signed by George W. Bush and it was different from the state law. There were some marginal differences which were put into the law purposefully to try and distinguish Congress's law from the earlier law that had been struck down from the state. In the case of the so-called sodomy cases, Lawrence v. Texas overruled the 1986 case. There were various justices who accepted the opinion that cultural noise had changed. People look at things differently today than even 15 years earlier and used that to kind of justify the decision. But they were overruling a relatively recent opinion in that respect. There have been other cases where they've done that. Back in the 1940s there was a case that upheld the Pledge of Allegiance. There was a law actually that said people had to say the Pledge of Allegiance, and a year or two later another Supreme Court said no, people have a right — particularly in this case (it was Jehovah's witnesses) — had a right not to engage in it because of their religious liberties, and so that was a case that was literally two or three years after the first case.

What they do more often is try to whittle away a particular right. So what you might see in a case of Roe v. Wade is a state that will maybe not make abortion completely illegal but will narrow down the scope of the right in some way.

NUVO: So, Indiana's law adding restrictions to abortion under the guise of civil rights (HEA 1337) is in the appeal process after a District Court judge struck it down. So that could be a way for the court to revisit Roe v. Wade — through that case or from another state?

Hill: Absolutely. These laws, particularly on abortion several states have legislated, are all attempts in a situation where the states understand that the current constitution of the court isn't simply going to overrule Roe v. Wade, so they are attempts to erode the Roe rights. Now if the constitution of the court changes, they may feel more emboldened to pass more broadly restrictive laws in thinking that the court will uphold them. Again, they might, depending on the court. But here's the interesting thing. One of the sort of underlying tenets of some conservative judicial philosophy is people come to have federal expectations. Even if there's a bad precedent that they consider to be a bad precedent like Roe v. Wade, if it's long-standing and people have federal expectations about it, some judges would think long and hard before they would want to overrule it outright, particularly rights that are so important to many people and could be potentially divisive. So my sense is that — with respect to abortion at least — it's probably more likely it gets rolled back rather than outright overruled.

NUVO: I'm thinking of recent cases where a particular ruling was expected based on a justice's past position only to see the opinion come back differently than expected because one or two justices changed their previous positions.

Hill: Chief Justice Roberts has done that a few times. He was expected to rule with conservatives on Obamacare and twice he wrote opinions basically saving Obamacare. So sometimes judges will do that. Justice Roberts is a perfect example. I think it's his conservatism that limits him. There are some conservatives who will always rule in favor — even when it's activists — in ways that kind of follow party lines. But Justice Roberts is one of those guys where his conservatism, it runs deeper in a sense that he thinks it should really be left to the democratic process. For example, for something as important as Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act, he was of the opinion that if this is going to be scaled back or if we are going to lose it, it shouldn't be the court who does it — it should be a function of the political process And that's a conservative position.

NUVO: Does the length of time an opinion has existed play a factor in how the court could or would approach a revisit?

Hill: In the Casey case [Planned Parenthood v. Casey] from 1992, which was kind of the follow-up to Roe v. Wade ... Justice O'Connor wrote this long opinion on exactly the question you are asking. When is it right for a court to overrule an important case or even to limit it? What she did was pointed to lots of considerations. The longer standing a decision is, the more reluctant the court should be to overrule it. What goes along with that is the more people have come to rely upon a particular opinion in their daily lives and it's become engrained in our culture, the more reluctant a court should be to decide that. Thirdly, have cultural conditions changed enough to warrant overruling a case? Is it just that we feel differently about something, or is it that things have changed? And that's what the court in Lawrence v. Texas said. Cultural conditions have changed, conceptions on justice and equality have changed even in 15 or 20 years, and it may be enough to warrant overruling a case. And they also look to how well-reasoned was the opinion, how close was the majority, there are all sorts of these other issues. So they tend to look at all these things, the length or duration of the right or the opinion and all of these related considerations to decide when is it appropriate, really, to overrule a case. And another interesting thing too — I think this probably cuts to a more liberal direction, but when there isn't a decision one way or the other and you create a new right like Roe v. Wade or Obergefell v Hodges, that decision creates a new precedent, but it wasn't overruling anything before. There are some people who will say that's a more appropriate thing for a court to do, because they aren't overruling a previous precedent and they are just extending some rights. That's a more appropriate thing to do than to overrule another decision.