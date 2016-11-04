Take a break for a five-minute dance party 

Will this week never end? Will the election ever be over? It feels like the answer to both of those questions is no.That means, friends, it's time for a five-minute dance party. So close your office door, sneak outside or take over a conference room and turn up these jams.First up: AC Slater, who plays tonight at Tiki Bobs.Next, take a listen to the Havana Cuba All-Stars, who stop in Indianapolis for the first time at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts.Virginia Avenue Folk Fest headliner Charlier Parr opens up new all-ages space Square Cat Records tonight. Get your first look at the new record shop space on Virginia Avenue.Poppers the Wldlfe play a free show at the Hi-Fi tonight.And nerdcore rappers can't miss MC Chris tonight at the Irving, where he plays alongside MC Lars.Whew, do you feel better? We do.