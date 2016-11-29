Search
November 29, 2016 Sports

Support Indiana Soccer with Indy Eleven license plate 

By
IAN ROBERTSON
  • Ian Robertson

Now that the Indy Eleven season has ended and the dreadful time period known as the offseason has arrived, fans are left wondering how they can support their "Boys in Blue."

Although there are no games to attend, supporters can visit the recently opened team store in Broad Ripple to get the perfect holiday gift for your soccer loving family member of friend.

SUBMITTED PHOTO
  • Submitted Photo

Also, the Indiana Soccer Association recently released a new Indiana license plate that teams up with the Eleven to promote Indiana's Team.

The plate sells for $40, with $25 being returned to Indiana Soccer. The revenue generated from the purchase will benefit outreach programs that involve hundreds of children around Indiana.

You can get more information about the plate and Indiana Soccer here.

About The Author

Brian Weiss

Brian Weiss
Bio:
 I get more than 140 characters here but I'm not going to use them because I'm a rebel without a cause.

