Sun King Brewing is the first Broadway Award winning brewery 

click to enlarge
-
The first Star of Touring Broadway Award ever given to a brewery.
-
Sun King Brewing Co.
“This is the first “Star of Touring Broadway Award” for Indiana and the Broadway League has never had a brewery win the Star of Touring Broadway Award, until Sun King this year,” confirmed Matthew Porter, Director of Public Relations for Broadway in Indianapolis.
Co-founder and Head Brewer Dave Colt accepted the “Star” award on behalf of all the Sun King Brewing family at a media event at the College Avenue Brewery on August 26.
“Sun King Brewing Company is the recipient of The Broadway League’s Star of Touring Broadway Award – honoring excellence and achievement for touring Broadway,” cites the official announcement. “This past spring, Sun King created “GUY MEETS GIRL,” a seasonal selection to celebrate the engagement of ONCE at Clowes Memorial Hall. It was the fifth brew created for a touring Broadway in Indianapolis production. The partnership’s inaugural “Million Dollar Brewski” was created in 2011 for the engagement of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. In 2013, “American Idiot IPA” was crafted to celebrate the raucous, in-your-face production of AMERICAN IDIOT. 2014’s “Cara Mia” was the dark and sexy brew made exclusively for THE ADDAMS FAMILY. And last year’s “ALAKAZAM” was the blonde stout that mystified taste buds in honor of the magical spectacular, THE ILLUSIONISTS.
Leslie Butler, Senior Director of Marketing, Broadway in Indianapolis, told NUVO the nomination for the national award was prompted by “The longevity of our partnership, and the creative process that Sun King went through to brew each beer, was so thoughtful and imaginative to match the essence of each show.
“The Broadway League asks a few simple questions about nominees, and when they saw all of the great partnerships between Sun King Brewing and Broadway in Indianapolis over the past five years, they saw something very unique and special.”
click image
-
The poster that accompanied Sun King's Addams Family Beer, Cara Mia.
-
Sun King Brewing Co.
“We adore our partnership with our friends at Sun King,” added Porter, who initially reached out to Clayton Robinson to consider a collaboration. “Our first meeting was with both Clay and Dave Colt. Every year we get to come together and have fun, while engaging the community in our own special way!”
Plans already are underway for the upcoming 2016-2017 Season. Bets are on for what Dave Colt will conjure up for “Kinky Boots,” running May 16-21, 2017 at Clowes Memorial Hall.
The season also includes the Broadway hits The Sound of Music, Motown The Musical, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Little Mermaid and Jersey Boys. More information about the series and the benefits of being a subscriber
.
The Broadway League was founded in 1930 as the national trade association for the Broadway industry and annually presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards,” with The American Theatre Wing. Broadway Across America is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 40 markets with over 265,000 subscribers.
First presented in 1992, “The Star of Touring Broadway Awards” were created to honor board members, government officials, donors and volunteers who have given support to promote and enrich the Broadway Series in their hometowns. For more information, visit BroadwayLeague.com
. BROADWAY.ORG
is the League's new official on-line headquarters for Broadway in NYC and on tour.
Sun King Brewery was established in 2009 in the historic Cole Noble Neighborhood by co-founders Clayton Robinson, Dave Colt, Omar Robinson, Andy Fagg and Steve Koers. Colt and Robinson from the start credited John Hill, founder of Broad Ripple Brewpub, for Sun King’s civic and arts engagement initiatives.
[see previous NUVO Sun King/Broadway in Indianapolis brews stories on the Addams Family Brew
and Alakazam;
Sun King story appears on pages 88-91 in True Brew: A Guide to Craft Beer in Indiana by Rita Kohn, photography by Kris Arnold]