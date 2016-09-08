Sun King Brewery opening a new distillery and tap room in Carmel. 

click to enlarge A graphic artist's rendering of Sun King's new distillery

When NUVO spoke with Dave Colt prior to Sun King's seventh anniversary party earlier this year, he said, “Our biggest changes in the past seven years is our rate of growth, we didn’t ever think we were going to be this big. We had our original brewhouse, now we have a new one, we have our R&D facility that we’re currently sitting in here in Fishers. I mean, I didn’t ever think these things would even be something to dream about, I thought by year ten we may have to look at a larger system, so just the dynamic growth of the brewery is incredible to me.” He then hinted at the possibility of getting into distilling in the near future.Now, months later, Sun King is making a massive expansion and growing their brand bigger than ever before.According to a press release this morning, "Sun King Brewery, one of the leaders of the craft beer movement in Indiana, is excited to announce the new development of an approximately 15,000 square foot craft distillery and tap room in Carmel, Ind., that is projected to open in the fall of 2017."Though Sun King, along with Three Floyd's and Starlight Distillery spearheaded the the legislation that allowed breweries to begin distilling in Indiana, a few other breweries have jumped into the spirits business in front of Sun King. It will be interesting to see what Sun King brings to the table that sets them apart.Dave has now finished education on distilling at the Distilled Spirits Epicenter in Kentucky. He will be guiding the distillery operation and it seems like the team is aiming high with their spirit crafting. According to the press release, "Much like its beers, Sun King's high-quality, handcrafted, small batch spirits will be inspired by the uniqueness of Indiana. The team plans to create unique flagship spirits, as well as more traditional products like whiskey, gin and rum, which will be available for tasting and purchase from the distillery."The distillery will be located in a redevelopment area of Carmel called Midtown. As the area grows it "will serve to connect Carmel's Arts & Design District to City Center and the Palladium.""The design of Sun King's new distillery and tap room will accommodate approximately 300 patrons indoors or on the beautiful outdoor rooftop deck overlooking the Monon Greenway and Midtown Plaza," said Justin Moffett, of Carmel's Old Town Development, which is partnering with Sun King to develop the location for the distillery.Clay Robinson, co-founder of Sun King Brewery says, "Distilling handcrafted spirits is a natural evolution from the creativity and methods that go into craft brewing, and we are excited to begin producing small batch, uniquely Indiana spirits with the same attention and quality that we give to our beer."