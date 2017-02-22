State Superintendent McCormick’s plan to bring calm to the Dept. of Education 

click to enlarge Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick

If Hoosier voters are willing to take Jennifer McCormick at her word, then she's signed on for one of the hardest elected jobs in the state.

The job in question is not the actual position she won last November, when she unseated incumbent State Superintendent of Public Instruction Glenda Ritz. It's the other job, the one where she de-politicizes what has arguably become the most politicized elected position in the state of Indiana.

Sure, it helps that she's entering her office from the GOP side of the ballot. But given that she is a once-Democrat-turned-Republican who knocked out a once-Republican-turned-Democrat, she may be onto something when she says that party affiliation is not her priority.

It's an argument somewhat muddied by her recent public statement regarding the ascension of Besty DeVos to Education Secretary at the federal level, comments which read in part: "From the beginning, we made it clear our commitment to success will hinge on the local and national partnerships we create. We therefore welcome [DeVos] to the table as we ensure Indiana's voice is heard at the federal level. Our state, our students and our educators will be represented well."

At the state level, McCormick sees her administrative and leadership experience as but one part of that representation. You don't have to talk to McCormick for very long to gauge what's motivating her ideas. A perfect case in point is her views regarding the use of standardized testing to evaluate teachers.

"I'm a firm believer that we need to hold all schools accountable — including teachers and administrators — for student performance," McCormick says, "but it's so complex. It's not as simple as one standardized test telling the whole story." Whether future versions of teacher evaluation replace the one-test approach or heavily augment it, the Superintendent would like to see them utilize the data they collect and then follow up with a more collaborative, team-based effort, tying performance to what she calls "professional development."

"The way that we evaluate now can get pretty into the weeds and specific regarding skills," she says. "For instance, [an evaluation] could say the teacher's really great at classroom management, but maybe we need more attention in time-on-task. So we can really scale down to professional development that is more targeted. Sometimes that [development] can be offered via online, other times it can be done using peers...there are different ways to do that." It's a novel idea: rather than wield evaluations as a rapier pointed at the profession's jugular, use them instead to develop and improve those who signed on to serve the needs of young people. The problem, of course, remains the state's reliance on its toxic, flagship test.

click to enlarge McCormick's swearing in ceremony

"Teachers who were [preparing students for the ISTEP last year] didn't have great resources available to them," she says making a point perhaps best analogous to a football coach with a scouting report, game film and detailed breakdown of opponent tendencies. "My husband teaches AP, so I know the available resources he has to prepare his students. That's the way the ISTEP should be. Whatever the legislature decides to do — whether that's stay with ISTEP, keep it but give it another name, or go with another test — we have to have the resources and tools available to teachers to help with preparation. That's a discussion we're already having in our department."

Even though legislators argue that students who have been taught the basics should be able to pass any exam placed in front of them, McCormick remains hopeful that she can use an open dialogue to dislodge the ideology and move toward more pragmatic solutions. However, while the ISTEP may be up for discussion, the General Assembly's position on school choice seems firm. For her part McCormick could have chosen to spout off all the free-market mantras billowing out of the State House. Instead, she looks at choice from a more academic point-of-view.

"I do think it is important that parents have a choice regarding where their child attends school," she says. "I think there's much more that goes into it beyond simply saying one school is better than another. You have to consider the child's interests. Maybe they're interested in agriculture. Maybe you want your child to attend a very large high school...maybe you don't. So, for me, this is about allowing for an individual fit — what works best for that individual student — and that looks very different across the state. Sometimes that means the school is online, sometimes it's traditional, sometimes it's a hybrid."

"The elephant in the room is the financing," she adds. "I've been saying that, if we're going to go that route, then we have to appropriate separately. So that the taxpayers and the state can track those funds [and] monitor it. It needs to be very transparent."

If such transparency holds up, then Hoosiers will witness whether McCormick's skill as a classroom, school building, and school district leader will bear the fruits of cooperation and progress she seeks. She faces a stubborn Republican supermajority, their hands on all the levers of power. For them, fixing education has amounted to applying solutions to undefined problems. For her, the opposite approach makes more sense. And for Indiana's 60,000 public school teachers, she may be the last best hope for a logical and reasoned endgame to what has been a five year nightmare.