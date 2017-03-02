Spots around Indianapolis for any Tinder date you desire 

click to enlarge The view from Ivy Tech's student-run restaurant, Courses

Tappers Arcade Bar in Fletcher Place

Ivy Tech's Culinary School restaurant offers up one of the best views of the city, so dinner will include a romantic view. The menus are always changing to highlight a different area of the world, and the fact that you're getting a high-end, four-course meal for $25 a person is mind-blowing. The only negative part is you have to make a reservation in advance, so you better find a Tinder date that is flexible.This Japanese grocer and sushi bar isn't that well-known, but the sushi is spot-on. The only downside is you'll find no booze here, so bring your own confidence because there will be no liquid courage.You never know just how a coffee date is going to go. But if it's going well, it may be the perfect time to switch over to something a bit stronger and Thirsty Scholar has you covered. Start off with some Intelligentsia and as you start to grow closer over your love of the same memes, order a round of beers, and then another ...Games, on games, on games, and plenty of local beer. So while he or she is busy texting their ex that they haven't stopped referencing over the past 25 minutes, you can be busy knocking out Bald Bull, Kid Quick and Pizza Pasta and knocking back an imperial porter ­— or a Hamm's if you wanna keep it cheap.If the conversation starts out with Namaste there's a good chance you're going to go somewhere on the healthier side. You don't have to have dreads to show them you care about the world, and you don't have to lose out on flavor either. Ezra's serves up incredible vegan dishes, that are healthy and filling. Make sure to let your date know that some options on the menu are merely bee-gan (they serve honey), so you don't ruin your chances on the first date.The wine and beer cellar beneath Goose the Market is one of the most intimate and quiet rooms in the city. Spend some time listening to records, noshing on charcuterie and share some wine and beer. Once you've had your fill, search through the local beer selections or grab a bottle of wine and head back to your place (this is a wonderful idea with or without them).We could give you a specific place, but just get to the closest brewery to your house. You know the one. Don't forget your growler. Get it filled with your go-to, get back home, slip into some sweatpants and put on the least entertaining show on Netflix. Might we suggest something from USA?The most scenic patio in the Indianapolis area, Rick's is situated on the banks of Eagle Creek Reservoir. They serve up some pretty damn good seafood. And if you're more into the drinking, conversing and enjoying sunsets on a first date, all you have to bring is the conversation.Get out on that dance floor and grind the night away with your new dance partner. Don't forget: A drink or two wouldn't hurt with those dance moves.If you're looking for local music for the evening, cheap eats and reasonably priced drinks, look no further than State Street. It's the perfect place to spend the night discussing the best local release show of 2016 over some stoner fries and a Workingman's Pilsner.