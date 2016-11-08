Speaker Bosma will remain in seat held for 30 years 

click to enlarge
Democrat Dana Black knew she was facing an uphill battle when she decided to run against incumbent Republican Brian Bosma for state representative in District 88.
But she did it anyway to give voters a choice on the ballot.
In 2014, Black said she had no choice on the ballot and as an African American lesbian watching the state try to disavow her marriage, she felt voters needed a choice.
Despite an extraordinary effort, Black fell to Bosma — who has held the seat for 30 years.
Bosma has represented the 88th district — which includes the northeast corner of Marion County and parts of Hamilton and Hancock County — since 1986.