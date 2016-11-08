Search
November 08, 2016

Speaker Bosma will remain in seat held for 30 years 

Democrat Dana Black knew she was facing an uphill battle when she decided to run against incumbent Republican Brian Bosma for state representative in District 88.

But she did it anyway to give voters a choice on the ballot.

In 2014, Black said she had no choice on the ballot and as an African American lesbian watching the state try to disavow her marriage, she felt voters needed a choice.


Despite an extraordinary effort, Black fell to Bosma — who has held the seat for 30 years.

Bosma has represented the 88th district — which includes the northeast corner of Marion County and parts of Hamilton and Hancock County — since 1986.

Amber Stearns

 Amber Stearns was born, raised, and educated right here in Indianapolis. She holds a B.S. in Communications from the University of Indianapolis (1995). Following a 20-year career in radio news in Indiana, Amber joined NUVO as News Editor in 2014.

