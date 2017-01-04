Songbirds fly back to Center to showcase Great American Songbook 

click to enlarge Julia Bonnett

When Julia Bonnett takes the stage at Saturday's Songbook Academy All-Stars concert at the Palladium, she'll be there as a former winner of the Songbook Academy, of course. She'll also be there as a very-recent new director at the Center for the Performing Arts.

Bonnett, who was the first Songbook Youth Ambassador in 2009, was named director of development and administration at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre in late 2016. That's the same theatre where she's taken the stage for roles like Jo March (in Little Women); Cinderella (in Into the Woods) and Maggie (in A Chorus Line).

2016 Songbook Academy finals

Working both sides of the curtain has been illuminating for Bonnett.“Prior to working at Civic, I was aware of the vast amount of dedication and time each designer, director, choreographer, crew member and actor puts into the productions,” Bonnett said in an email interview before the show. “However, there is a whole administrative team planning budgets, raising funds, and getting the word out to ensure these opportunities are available for our community.”Saturday's program features all seven Songbook Youth Ambassadors, named after winning a 40-member Songbook Academy competition as high schoolers. Including Bonnett, performers include Annie Yokom, Nick Ziobro, Julia Goodwin, Maddie Baillio, Lucas DeBard and Brighton Thomas. The Academy is an initiative of the Center's creative director Michael Feinstein, who founded the Great American Songbook Foundation in 2007, and the week-long academy and competition in 2009.

"Each Songbook Youth Ambassador will sing three songs that best represent their musical history. There will be a mixture of Great American Songbook classics, musical theatre numbers and pop songs," Bonnett says.

Those Great American Songbook classics were the focus of their time at the Academy, which Bonnett looks back on fondly.

Maddie Baillio at the 2014 Songbook Academy

“The Songbook is so unique in that each performer can interpret these standard songs differently, creating a new story each time they are performed,” she says. “As a performer with a musical theater background, it was the first time I experienced being in total control of the message I wanted to convey. There was no pre-written story to follow. I was allowed to create the story from my own experiences and, with the support of experienced professionals, I was able to adjust the song musically to express my intentions.”