Songbirds fly back to Center to showcase Great American Songbook 

When Julia Bonnett takes the stage at Saturday's Songbook Academy All-Stars concert at the Palladium, she'll be there as a former winner of the Songbook Academy, of course. She'll also be there as a very-recent new director at the Center for the Performing Arts.
Bonnett, who was the first Songbook Youth Ambassador in 2009, was named director of development and administration at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre in late 2016. That's the same theatre where she's taken the stage for roles like Jo March (in Little Women); Cinderella (in Into the Woods) and Maggie (in A Chorus Line).Working both sides of the curtain has been illuminating for Bonnett.
"Each Songbook Youth Ambassador will sing three songs that best represent their musical history. There will be a mixture of Great American Songbook classics, musical theatre numbers and pop songs," Bonnett says.
Those Great American Songbook classics were the focus of their time at the Academy, which Bonnett looks back on fondly.
“The Songbook is so unique in that each performer can interpret these standard songs differently, creating a new story each time they are performed,” she says. “As a performer with a musical theater background, it was the first time I experienced being in total control of the message I wanted to convey. There was no pre-written story to follow. I was allowed to create the story from my own experiences and, with the support of experienced professionals, I was able to adjust the song musically to express my intentions.”