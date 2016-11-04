Search
November 04, 2016 Food + Drink » Beer Buzz

Smoked Hops 98 Stout at Round Town Brewery 

Could smoked hops be the next big thing?

click to enlarge Round Town has new Smoked Hops 98 Stout in their taproom. - ROUND TOWN BREWERY
  • Round Town has new Smoked Hops 98 Stout in their taproom.
  • Round Town Brewery
Jerry Sutherlin’s variants on Round Town Brewery’s 98 Stout are coming up Nov. 4 as a limited run in the taproom only. The RTB notice named the beer Vanilla 98 Stout and “thanks to Indy High Bines, Smoked Hops 98 Stout .” The latter called out for amplification.

RTB spokesperson Casey Parmerlee responded. “Indy High Bines (Casey Lewis) came by the brewery a few weeks ago and was talking about testing out smoked hops. He planned on doing it to a stalk that was growing that he was not able to identify. He couldn't really sell it because of that.

Jerry and Eric [Fear] were both around when Casey was talking about this so they decided to give the mystery hops a try. So probably when this beer runs out it won't come back exactly the same if Jerry brews it again. Right now half the hops went into the lager (on draft at Roosters) and the Stout (in the tap room only for International Stout Day.)”


NUVO followed up with an email Q/A to Indy High Bines owners K. C. “Casey” Lewis and Ryan Gettum.

NUVO: What is involved with "smoking a hops line" and how are you feeling about Jerry's smoked hops brew at Round Town?
click to enlarge INDY HIGH BINES
  • Indy High Bines
IHB: The idea of smoking hops fascinates us as last year we were really exposed to rauchbiers. At that point we started bouncing the idea off brewers to see their reaction and it was positive. We knew as long as we could keep temps below our pelletizer's running temperature that we could maintain the integrity of the oils in the whole cone.

By pure luck we ran into Jerry and Eric the day after Round Town's grand opening. They were looking for late harvest whole cone to do a one-off beer. We threw out the idea of smoked hops and three days later, thanks to K.C.'s neighbor Scott Kinney, delivered a heavy pound of whole cone hops smoked with Indiana hickory and apple.

Honestly, we had no clue how it would turn out. Once we tasted the beer we were taken aback. It was amazing how much smoke came from such a little addition to a beer. It was unique, different, and ultimately a fantastic drinking beer.

NUVO: Aside from being adventurous, what's the Indy High Bines story generally? What's happening now with harvest season over? What are your Spring plans? What should craft beer patrons be looking for with Indy High Bines hops?

IHB: Our story in general may be amusing to most. We think we are two people that have a common work ethic and don't like to sit still. We live by the teachings of B-Real. From the outside we probably look like two guys that like to work 80 hours a week for the fun of it, but we are just two normal guys in the pursuit of happiness.

Now that harvest season is over we fall planted 300+ Chinook plants for next year’s harvest. We have an on-going compost program using spent brewers grain (#FARM>>beer>>FARM>>beer).

The down time allows us to make additional pickups from breweries. Spring plans are to stay ahead of the field from weeding, to pruning, to stringing. We also will lay out the foundation for our Fall 2017 field expansion. Beer patrons should look forward to a revamped version of Tulip Tree [Evil Czech Brewery and Public House Tulip Tree IPA]. We are also looking to hit the wet/harvest beers hard in the fall and look to team up with more breweries to bring true fresh, local beers.

click to enlarge "The awesome rainbow photo" - SUGAR CREEK MALT
  • "The awesome rainbow photo"
  • Sugar Creek Malt
NUVO: What's the story behind the awesome rainbow photo?

IHB: That photo is awesome. Caleb with Sugar Creek Malt snapped that photo. It's a beer comprised of their malt and our hops. A true InPA. It was taken shortly after Evil Czech canned it for the first time.

Continue to support local beers and breweries. When you see beers using local ingredients try them. That money being spent stays in the communities we live in and love.

IHB is located at 5206 Bluff Road, Indianapolis, 46217

Read a past NUVO article highlighting local Indiana hops. 

Also, don't miss:

pRYEm, a spicy RyePA with a juicy hop finish, is on tap at Wabash Brewing Taproom 5328 W. 79th St. “The collaboration brew with Dr. Hopenstein (Sean Manahan) himself from Kopacetic Beer Factory…uses prime number amounts for all grains, mash time/temp, boil time and hop addition amounts and times! Love prime numbers or hate them, you will definitely find Cheers!” reads the notice. As an “ode to prime numbers, pRYEm clocks in t 7.1% ABV, 84.1 IBUs

Find more from Sean Manahan [whose brewing career started at People’s Brewing in 2010 and continued at Flat12] here.

Nov. 5 at MashCraft Brewing, Mr. Wicked’s HopBonanza pits 16 brewers against each other in an IPA challenge. From 1-4 p.m. sequestered judges blind taste beers and release kegs for general enjoyment. Learn more.


About The Author

Rita Kohn

Rita Kohn
Bio:
 Rita Kohn has been covering craft beer and the arts for NUVO for two decades. She’s the author of True Brew: A Guide to Craft Beer in Indiana.

