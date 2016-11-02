Slideshow: Why should you vote? 

November 02, 2016
News
» Politics
Why should you vote?
Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. Nine Hoosiers give you some very good reasons to head to the polls.
By Mark A. Lee and Art direction by Will McCarty
Click to View 17 slides
More Politics »
Tags: Politics, News, kit malone, angela lee, kristen johnson, civil rights, election 2016, voting, politics, transgender issues, lgbtq, women's rights, education, public transit, election 2016, Slideshow
Showing
1-3
of 3
Add a comment
Today's Best Bets
|
All of today's events
Submit an Event
All contents copyright © 2016
NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation