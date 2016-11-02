Search
November 02, 2016 News » Politics

Slideshow: Why should you vote? 

By and
Slideshow
Why should you vote?
Why should you vote? Why should you vote? Why should you vote? Why should you vote? Why should you vote? Why should you vote? Why should you vote? Why should you vote?

Why should you vote?

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. Nine Hoosiers give you some very good reasons to head to the polls.

By Mark A. Lee and Art direction by Will McCarty

Click to View 17 slides

About The Authors

Mark A. Lee

Mark A. Lee
Bio:
 Mark A. Lee is the Managing Editor for UNITE Indianapolis, and has been a freelance photographer for over 30 years. At least 6 of those years has been spent taking photos, and writing stories for NUVO.

Art direction by Will McCarty

