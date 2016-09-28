Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

October 04, 2016 News » Social Justice

Slideshow: Westboro Baptist Church protests IUPUI's new LGBTQ Center 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
Slideshow
Westboro Baptist Church protests IUPUI's new LGBTQ Center
Westboro Baptist Church protests IUPUI's new LGBTQ Center Westboro Baptist Church protests IUPUI's new LGBTQ Center Westboro Baptist Church protests IUPUI's new LGBTQ Center Westboro Baptist Church protests IUPUI's new LGBTQ Center Westboro Baptist Church protests IUPUI's new LGBTQ Center Westboro Baptist Church protests IUPUI's new LGBTQ Center Westboro Baptist Church protests IUPUI's new LGBTQ Center Westboro Baptist Church protests IUPUI's new LGBTQ Center

Westboro Baptist Church protests IUPUI's new LGBTQ Center

Westboro Baptist Church came to Indianapolis to protest the opening of IUPUI's LGBTQ Center. IUPUI's student response - a dance party!

By Joey Smith

Click to View 26 slides

More Social Justice »

Tags: , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Readers also liked…

Latest in Social Justice

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Joey Smith

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
Science on Tap

(Wednesday)
Best Bet: Science on Tap @ Tomlinson Tap Room

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • Sep. 28-Oct. 4, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation