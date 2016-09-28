Slideshow: Westboro Baptist Church protests IUPUI's new LGBTQ Center 

October 04, 2016
News
» Social Justice
Westboro Baptist Church protests IUPUI's new LGBTQ Center
Westboro Baptist Church came to Indianapolis to protest the opening of IUPUI's LGBTQ Center. IUPUI's student response - a dance party!
By Joey Smith
Click to View 26 slides
More Social Justice »
Tags: Social Justice, News, Slideshow
Today's Best Bets
|
All of today's events
Submit an Event
All contents copyright © 2016
NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation