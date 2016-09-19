Slideshow: Tamika Catchings' last dance 

Tamika Catchings' Last Dance
Fans packed the Bankers Life Fieldhouse for Tamika Catching's final regular season game.
By Phil Taylor
5,000 fans received a free ticket courtesy of Pacers Forward Paul George to see the Fever's forward Tamika Catchings play her last regular season game. Emotions ran high as did the margin of victory over their opponents as the Fever defeated the Dallas Wings 83-60. Tamika received accolades from coaches, teammates and Mayor Joe Hogsett -- plus, got a new car!