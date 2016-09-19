Search
September 19, 2016

Slideshow: Tamika Catchings' last dance 

Slideshow
Tamika Catchings' Last Dance
Tamika Catchings' Last Dance

Tamika Catchings' Last Dance

Fans packed the Bankers Life Fieldhouse for Tamika Catching's final regular season game.

By Phil Taylor

Click to View 24 slides

5,000 fans received a free ticket courtesy of Pacers Forward Paul George to see the Fever's forward Tamika Catchings play her last regular season game. Emotions ran high as did the margin of victory over their opponents as the Fever defeated the Dallas Wings 83-60. Tamika received accolades from coaches, teammates and Mayor Joe Hogsett -- plus, got a new car!

