Slideshow: Rachel Platten at the Lawn 

Bio:



Lora Olive is a Marketing Consultant to our nonprofit community by day. Her work focuses on editorial and documentary projects that affect our local community. At night, you will find her documenting our local music scene and live performances around the city. She has been a photo contributor for NUVO for eight...

Lora Olive is a Marketing Consultant to our nonprofit community by day. Her work focuses on editorial and documentary projects that affect our local community. At night, you will find her documenting our local music scene and live performances around the city. She has been a photo contributor for NUVO for eight years. She graduated from Indiana University with a BA in Journalism with a minor in Photojournalism.