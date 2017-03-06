Search
March 06, 2017

Slideshow: Purdue falls in B1G Women's Championship Final 

Purdue falls in B1G Women's Championship Final
Purdue falls in B1G Women's Championship Final

The Purdue Boilermakers fell to the Maryland Terrapins 74-64 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the Women's Big Ten Championship.

By Phil Taylor

Phil Taylor

