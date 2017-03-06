Slideshow: Purdue falls in B1G Women's Championship Final 

March 06, 2017
Sports
» Sports + Recreation
Purdue falls in B1G Women's Championship Final
The Purdue Boilermakers fell to the Maryland Terrapins 74-64 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the Women's Big Ten Championship.
By Phil Taylor
Click to View 18 slides
More Sports + Recreation »
Tags: Sports + Recreation, Sports, Slideshow
No recently-commented stories.
Visit the archives…
Today's Best Bets
|
All of today's events
Submit an Event
All contents copyright © 2017
NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation