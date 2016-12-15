Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

December 15, 2016 Music » Music Reviews

Slideshow: Ms. Lauryn Hill at Old National Centre 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
Slideshow
Ms. Lauryn Hill at Old National Centre
Ms. Lauryn Hill at Old National Centre Ms. Lauryn Hill at Old National Centre Ms. Lauryn Hill at Old National Centre Ms. Lauryn Hill at Old National Centre Ms. Lauryn Hill at Old National Centre Ms. Lauryn Hill at Old National Centre Ms. Lauryn Hill at Old National Centre Ms. Lauryn Hill at Old National Centre

Ms. Lauryn Hill at Old National Centre

Tuesday's show included a (predictably) late start for Lauryn Hill, but openers Seun Kuti (Fela's youngest kid) and Indy-based DJ Gabby Love made up for it.

By Mark Sheldon

Click to View 13 slides

More Music Reviews »

Tags: , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Music Reviews

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Mark Sheldon

Events & Best Bets

Today Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
Tony Beemer’s Midnight Donuts

(Friday)
Best Bet: Tony Beemer’s Midnight Donuts @ The Hi-Fi

Free.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • December 14-20, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation