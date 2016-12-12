Search
December 12, 2016 Music » Music Reviews

Slideshow: Marty Stuart and The Fabulous Superlatives 

Marty Stuart and The Fabulous Superlatives at The Warehouse
Marty Stuart and The Fabulous Superlatives at The Warehouse

Marty Stuart and The Fabulous Superlatives at The Warehouse

Marty Stuart's Superlatives include: Kenny Vaughn (guitar), Harry Stinson (drums), and Chris Scruggs (bass).

By Mark Sheldon

Click to View 14 slides

Mark Sheldon

