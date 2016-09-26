Slideshow: Circle City Classic at Lucas Oil Stadium 

This weekend, the Circle City Classic returns to Lucas Oil Stadium where the Central State Marauders lost 17-14 to the Kentucky State Thorobreds in their third consecutive meet at Lucas Oil Stadium.

During the National Anthem some players from each team knelt, continuing protests started by Colin Kaepernick and continued by the Indiana Fever. One Marauder player and former North Central High School student Isaiah Smith, was one who took a knee. His reason? "I don't really believe in the unjust killings of unarmed black men, but ... I want to see a change in the society we have today. And people will also step up in this silent protest so we can see change."