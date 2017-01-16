Search
January 16, 2017 Food + Drink » Food News

Sinking Ship II goes under 

The original Sinking Ship location will stay open

click to enlarge The Sinking Ship II on 96th Street closed on January 15. - SINKING SHIP II
  • The Sinking Ship II on 96th Street closed on January 15.
  • Sinking Ship II
After just over a year in business, this second location of the always busy Meridian-Kessler late night hangout The Sinking Ship has closed it's doors. It offered a great place to grab a local beer, catch some hockey and dig into some great bar grub, even for vegans, but it seems it couldn't stay afloat in the building that used to house Moon Dog Tavern on 96th Street.

A post on January 15 from the company's Facebook reads:

It's with a very heavy heart and a great many tears that we announce today is our last day. We will be open all day! It's been an awesome year and we can not begin to express our gratitude. All the friendships and business have been amazing. We know our staff is beyond incredible and we wish you all the luck in finding new adventures!
It's sad to see a place that has such a devoted following at it's first location go under. This is one of many places that have announced closings so far in 2017.


See related: Popular chef-driven downtown Indianapolis restaurant closes; More Indianapolis restaurants close up shop; Bourbon Street Distillery set to close after fifteen years in Indianapolis

The Facebook announcement gave the names of people that have helped run The Sinking Ship II and it's always a hard fact that these hard working people are left jobless when we lose a restaurant. We at NUVO wish them the best of luck in finding new employment opportunities.

