Share an intimate meal with Smoking Goose, Taxman and more 

click to enlarge
It's a rarity to share a dinner with the farmer who provided the meat for the meal. But, here I am shoveling ribs into my mouth faster than I should, I'm not even a ribs kinda guy (I lean towards brisket), but damn these are good and I'm sharing them with Dave Fischer of Fischer Farms
and his family. He is sharing his thoughts on the importance of local farming with my girlfriend and me. My girlfriend, a long-time vegan, isn't eating, but after the conversation she tells me she was excited to hear Dave's thoughts on meat, farming and food — trust me, that is high praise and does not come easily.
click to enlarge
-
Fischer Farms ribs were absolutely incredible
This is the incredible part of the new Farm to Fork Dinner Series at the Severin Bar
inside the Omni Severin Hotel Downtown. The series focuses on bringing local farmers in with local ingredients to prepare four-course meals for local people. Not only was Dave Fischer and his entire family a part of the meal, but Sun King Brewing
, who provided the libations for the evening, also had a representative there to explain the beer pairings and Sun King's mission. Also, the team from Garwood Orchard
came to share the story of this family-owned orchard in La Porte, Indiana. It truly was a wonderful evening of conversation and sharing a love for local, sustainable food.
This month, on August 31 at 6 p.m., the event is back and featuring Smoking Goose Meatery
, Taxman Brewing Company
and Capriole Goat Cheese
. All three producers will be there to share their stories with you and for you to have one-on-one conversations with. It's a singular event here in Indianapolis and it is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a great meal, learn about sustainability and locally-produced products, and the proceeds go to benefitting Second Helpings,
a charity that helps feed food-insecure Indiana residents.
click to enlarge
-
The full menu for August's event
-
Omni Severin
Seats are $49 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, Spaces are limited and reservations can be made by calling 317.634.6664. For more information, visit OmniHotels.com
.
If you'd love to go, but August 31 doesn't work for you, don't miss out on the next two events:
Wednesday, Sept. 28
featuring Starlight Distillery, CBR Natural Meats, Just Pop In and Fair Oaks Farms.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
featuring a fall harvest celebration