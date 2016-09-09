September Indiana beer events 

click to enlarge
Sept. 6-11
It's time for some Oktoberfests
: 14th Annual Bean Blossom Biker Fest,
Bill Monroe Music Park, Morgantown
Sept. 8-10
: Oktoberfest at German Park
, annual festival of Southside Indianapolis, celebrating German heritage with food, beer, and dancing. Oaken Barrel will be pouring Oaktoberfest Beer, along with house beers.
Sept. 9
: Flat 12’s newly created “Penrod at 50 IPA”
debuts as a one-night only toast brew at Merchants Bank of Indiana 4th Annual Evening with Penrod® at the IMA, an exclusive preview of the Somerset CPAs and Advisors 50th Annual Penrod Arts Fair®, 6 -10:30 p.m at the Indianapolis Museum of Art. Includes a diverse selection of Food from some of Indy’s finest restaurants and breweries featuring Flat12’s signature Penrod 22. Opportunity to be among the first to purchase art from over 150 of the finest artists from across the country. [Includes an “art drop” to drop off your purchases, enjoy the evening, and pick up your art before you leave.]
Sept. 10
: 50th Annual Penrod Fair
9 a.m.-5 p.m., at Indianapolis Museum of Art, features Flat 12 Penrod 22 to honor the original 22 founded of Penrod. Cross section of Indiana craft beer also on tap at the Festive Beer Garden. Tickets $10 at the door.
Sept. 10
: 4th Annual CANvitational
on Georgia Street (Georgia Street and Pan Am Plaza), 1-5 p.m. features over 200 different beers from 60+ breweries from across the nation and around the world. Sun King Brewery and 18th Street Brewery will be releasing The 18th Sun CANlaboration during the CANvitationalon Saturday, September 10th. The 18th Sun is an Imperial Wheat IPA brewed in celebration of Indiana's Bicentennial Year and the Sun KingCANvitational . The 18th Sun features a bouquet of crystal, cascade, and mosaic hops for the bold citrusy flavor and Indiana wheat for body and balance. 4-packs will be available for purchase on Monday, September 12th.
Sept. 10
: “Brewed IN the Fort” Craft Beer Festival
at Head Waters Park West (314 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN), 2-6 p.m. over 40+ Indiana brewers. For a full list of brewers, bands, food trucks and ticket information.
Sept. 10
: Penrod, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., Indianapolis Museum of Art; tickets at the door or on home page here
.
Sept. 10
: 1st anniversary Final Gravity Homebrew Supply
, 3131 E. Thompson Road, 9 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Festivities will include a 15% off store wide sale, free hotdogs and chips for lunch, a free brewing class at 9 a.m., a cornhole tournament and prizes throughout the day. Pints will be available for purchase from breweries, including MashCraft Brewing Co, Taxman Brewing Co and Oaken Barrell. Anyone who RSVPs in advance
receives a free yeast cooler bag the day of the event. Final Gravity Homebrew Supply provides all equipment, ingredients and knowledge to those interested in making their own beer and wine at home.
Sept. 14
: Flat 12 Pints for Parks in support of Indianapolis Parks Foundation; 5-8 p.m. Free.
Sept. 15-18
: Sun King partnering with the 21st Annual Indy Irish Festival
; releasing a limited amount of Ring of Dingle Irish Stout specifically for the 3-day fest, at Military Park, downtown Indianapolis. For more information and tickets
to this year's Indy Irish Fest.
Sept. 16
: Goshen Brewing Co. in Goshen, Ind; WVPE- NPR sponsored outdoor concert at the brewery. Tickets are $5; Luke Winslow-King, Lalo Cura and The White Oaks playing 5-8:30 p.m.
Sept. 16
: Batcole Hot Wheels Fundraising Event
, Johnny’s Junction, Judah; Salt Creek Brewery serving homemade Root Beer, Cream Soda & Floats.
Sept. 24
: Flat12 3rd Annual Farmraiser
to benefit Indy Urban Acres; 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Grab your boots, flannel, and bolo ties! We want you to join us for dinner, drinks, and dancing at Indy Urban Acres Organic Farm to benefit the Indianapolis Parks Foundation.
Sept. 24
: Triton 5th Anniversary Extravaganza
(5764 Wheeler Road), 4-9 p.m. Biscuits Food Truck and KG Slider Station, DJ Summer Sausage, face painting, caricature artist, Hoosier Game Hut and more. Specialty beer tappings and bomber releases.
Sept. 24
: Valpo BrewFest
in Downtown Valparaiso at Central Park Plaza, 1-4:30 p.m. features more than 200 craft beers representing more than 70 craft breweries.
Sept. 24
: 2016 Noblesville Brewfest at new location—Forest Park, Shelter #1 (701 Cicero Rd, Noblesville), 3-7 p.m. Prizes, live band, silent auction. Advance tickets $35
.
Planning Ahead
Oct 1
: Girls Pint Out 2nd annual Coffee Beer & Donuts
on the mezzanine of Indianapolis City Market for a morning of tasting coffee beers from 17 Indiana breweries. If you need a jolt of alcohol-free caffeine, five local coffee roasters will also be sampling coffee to give you the boost you need.Each of the breweries will be paired with samples of delightful baked goodies from an array of bakeries and restaurants. This is a co-ed event! The proceeds from this event benefit non-profits, City Market and Girls Pint Out. Buy your tickets early for only $20! Ticket prices increase to $25 on September 1st!
Oct. 7: 5th Annual Pints for Half Pints Pints for Half-Pints
, 6-10 p.m. Hosted by the Broad Ripple Kiwanis Club at The Speak Easy - 5255 Winthrop Ave.
The Broad Ripple Kiwanis Club, along with its sponsors and local breweries, all proceeds funding STEAM programs (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) in Midtown Indianapolis Public Schools. Read about projects we have funded with proceeds from this event
. Craft Beer by Local Brewers; Live Music by Straight Up Chumps; Food Trucks; Raffle Prizes; Micro-Brewer’s Pub Feud; New This Year: Wine!
Early Bird Admission – $20/person – Includes general admission for one person, one souvenir pint glass, one drink ticket online by 11:59 p.m. 9/30/16. Regular Admission – $25/person – Includes general admission for one person, one souvenir pint glass, one drink ticket. Available online and at the door. Host Package – $200 – Includes general admission, souvenir pint glasses, and drink tickets for up to ten people. ADVANCE SALE ONLY – the host package will NOT be for sale day of the event. Must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. 9/30/16.
Oct. 1
: Inaugural Corn Maze Beer Fest
, presented by 450 North Brewing Co., will feature unlimited beer sampling from over 25 Indiana craft breweries scattered throughout a professionally designed corn maze spread over four acres. There will also be multiple food vendors, live music, outdoor games, and more. Come celebrate fall with us and try as much beer as you can responsibly drink.
Oct. 1
: Scotty’s Brewhouse, a local favorite since 1996, will host their 20th Anniversary Celebration
on October 1st. They have invited a handful of local breweries, include TDBC, to help celebrate with them. There will also be food trucks, live music, and games for the whole family.
Oct. 1
: Big Red Liquors' Festiv-Ale: A Wine and Stein Celebration
When: Sat., October 1st, 4-5pm VIP Hour, 5-8pm Main Event
Where: The Pavilion at Pan Am 201 S. Capitol Indianapolis, IN 46225
Phone: 317-202-9210
Email: indiana@cff.org
Price: Regular $55, VIP $75
Festiv-ALE: A Wine & Stein Celebration is a wine and beer festival that benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The event is a relaxed yet lively evening featuring over 100 local brews, 50 different wine labels and fabulous food offered by an array of top-notch restaurants. The event also features a full silent auction, our famous “Instant Bar” contest, a selfie station, a corn hole contest, and live music brought you by Sour Mash and Pissed Off Catfish! From wine novices to advanced beer enthusiasts, Festiv-ALE offers a casual and fun evening for all wine and beer drinking experience levels.
VIP will allow guests to sample from all participating vendors one hour earlier than main event guests. There will also be exclusive tasting stations during this hour. No waiting in lines…. more food, more wine, more beer, more fun!
NEW BREWS
Chilly Water Oktoberfest Lager
is a full bodied golden lager with a bready and slightly toasted malt character. It'll be tapped on Sept. 7.
Also out in Sept., Autumn Spiced Ale
and Imperial IPA.
Flat 12 Flat Jack Pumpkin Ale
tapping Sept. 7 at noon: A special blend of India spices and pumpkin shine through just enough to complement this slightly sweet and malty tribute to the season of hayrides and bonfires. Flat out fantastic. We will also be releasing Bourbon Barrel Jack!
Bier annual Pumpkin Ale Release Party
Sept. 9, 1-9 p.m. Throughout the day, other specialty biers will be available for pints and growler fills. PINTS: Our ESB (2016 World Beer Cup℠ Gold Award in the Extra Special Bitter Category), Belgian Dubbel (2012 World Beer Cup℠ Silver Award in the Belgian-Style Dubbel Category), Trippelle, 1.21 Gigawatts, Hator, DFG and more. Music starting at 5 p.m.
Triton’s “cult classic IPA,” Soul Crusher
, returns with its new name Grand Citra Station
® available in pints and growlers. Brewed two years ago for GenCon 2014, “clocks in” at 6.2% ABV, 67 IBU’s made with Citra, Cascade & a couple other awesome hops! The Grand Citra Station® is available in pints and growlers.
Oaken Barrel
has Grapefruit Radler
on tap. It is a Shandy style beer made with grapefruit as a refreshing summertime beer.
Scarlet Lane Dorian Stout with Vanilla Chocolate
will run through the fall season; following the summer coconut variant and pre-espresso stout that hits this winter. The Fall Dorian has large amounts of dark chocolate undertones with natural vanilla and oatmeal to create the perfect, creamy stout for the fall. Using Grade A Madagascar Bourbon-Vanilla Beans, Dorian Stout w/ Vanilla Chocolate drinks with rich aromatic properties, creamy mouth feel, sweet middle and a slight dry finish. Dorian Stout with Vanilla Chocolate will be available on draft with other presentations being announced later into the season.
TwoDEEP’s Mr. Papagiorgio Honey Oatmeal Pale Ale
in the TapRoom; brewed with Eisele’s Raw Honey and dry-hopped with Wakatu hops, medium-bodied with a subtle sweetness and smooth mouthfeel.
Sept. 20 releasing Oktoberfest Märzen
; Naturally clear with autumn's classic golden/copper hue. This lager is medium-bodied with an upfront sweet breadiness, rich malt character & pleasant mildly spicy herbal bitterness from its Noble hops. Each Friday TwoDEEP will be tapping a 10-gallon cask-conditioned beer exclusively in the TapRoom.
Half Moon Hoptomumbler Imperial I.P.A.
has a slightly sweet and full bodied mouthfeel with notes of caramel. The Falconer's Flight and Citra hops give a well balanced hop character to the full malt character which make this an incredibly drinkable Imperial I.P.A. Careful though! Too much of The Hoptomumbler has been known to make a person mumble, incoherently.