Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

September 01, 2016 News » Education

Search for minority teachers ramps up in Indiana 

Scholarship deadline is this week

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge Two scholarships in Indiana have the goal of recruiting more minority students to become teachers. - MICHAEL CARTER
  • Two scholarships in Indiana have the goal of recruiting more minority students to become teachers.
  • Michael Carter
By Veronica Carter

Two scholarship deadlines are approaching for minority students in Indiana who want to become teachers.

The William A. Crawford Minority Teacher Scholarship and Earline S. Rogers Student Teaching Stipend for Minorities offer financial aid for minority students who meet academic requirements and commit to teaching at least three years after earning a college degree.


Stephanie Wilson, communications director for the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, says minorities are under-represented in Hoosier classrooms.

"It's so important for kids to see adult professionals who look like them, who understand where they come from, who understand their culture, and teachers spend more time with students often than their own families," she states.

Applications for the minority teacher scholarship will be accepted through Sept. 4th. For the teaching stipend, applications are accepted according to when students plan to student teach.

Wilson says the Indiana Commission for Higher Education wants to help high school students who want to go to college to study education, but there's also a financial need for students already enrolled in the program.

"When students are at the end of their teacher education programs, they have to do a student teaching program, and often in those programs they're spending hundreds of hours in the classroom, during which time they obviously can't afford to have a full time or even a part-time job," she points out.

The Center for American Progress did a state-by-state analysis and came up with a diversity index that compares the percentage of nonwhite students to nonwhite teachers.

The national average is a gap of 30 percentage points. Indiana's score is better, coming in at 20.

More Education »

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Education

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Indiana News Service
newsservice.org
Bio:
 Indiana News Service is an offshoot of Public News Service, "news in the public interest," which grew out of the founders' concern about media consolidation. Here's a little more from their Website: To support democracy and promote public dialogue in a rapidly changing media environment, Public News Service (PNS)... more

Events & Best Bets

Today Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
Menopause, the Musical

Best Bet: Menopause, the Musical @ Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Prices Vary.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • Aug. 31-Sep. 6, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation