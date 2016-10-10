IBJ reports Scotty's Brewhouse owner in negotiations to sell chain for $20 million 

-
According to IBJ, Scotty's Brewhouse owner and founder Scott Wise is set to sell chain for $20 million.
-
Mark A. Lee
When Scott Wise
opened his first restaurant in 1996 at the age of 22, he had no way of knowing Scotty's Brewhouse
would become one of Indianapolis' most successful local chains.
The popular restaurants serve a straightforward menu of burgers, fries and beer, oh and the heavenly gift that is Seven Tidals Buffalo Chicken Dip. Wise and his restaurants have also employed thousands of local people over the past 20 years.
Now it is looking like the brand will be expanding outside of the state and the country, when Wise sells all of the company's assets, including his 13 local locations and his sole location in Florida. According to an article by the Indianapolis Business Journal
published this morning, Wise plans to sell the business to Pacific Restaurant Partners.
The IBJ writes:
Pacific Restaurant Partners is set to purchase the entire assets of Scotty’s Brewhouse, according to documents obtained by IBJ spelling out the terms of the deal, which include employing Scotty's owner Scott Wise for five years.
The deal includes the 14 Scotty's restaurants along with Wise's two Thr3e Wise Men brewpubs.
Pacific Restaurant is a partnership between Scottsdale, Arizona-based Due North Holdings and Tokyo-based Hotland Co. Ltd. Wise did not return a message seeking comment on Monday, nor did Due North officials.
Scotty's Brewhouse and associated brands have won a multiplicity of Best of Indy awards.
A quick look at Due North's website shows the company is looking to expand rapidly and Scotty's will be one of their many franchises. The website reads, "New restaurant franchise opportunities are currently under development in the Quick Service and Family Dining sectors. With exciting brand acquisitions in the near future, Due North plans to have 1,000 locations open by the end of 2020."
We've reached out to Wise for comment, and will update when a statement is made. In the meantime, revisit Rita's interview with Wise about the opening of The Dawghouse
last year.
If we can speculate, based on the state's past restaurants that have become franchises (including Yats, whose owner Joe Vuskovich established six franchise locations starting in 2012) the Scotty's brand should flourish across the country, just as it has in our state.
We will update as more information is released.