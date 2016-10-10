Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

October 10, 2016 Food + Drink » Restaurants

IBJ reports Scotty's Brewhouse owner in negotiations to sell chain for $20 million 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
According to IBJ, Scotty's Brewhouse owner and founder Scott Wise is set to sell chain for $20 million. - MARK A. LEE
  • According to IBJ, Scotty's Brewhouse owner and founder Scott Wise is set to sell chain for $20 million.
  • Mark A. Lee
When Scott Wise opened his first restaurant in 1996 at the age of 22, he had no way of knowing Scotty's Brewhouse would become one of Indianapolis' most successful local chains.

The popular restaurants serve a straightforward menu of burgers, fries and beer, oh and the heavenly gift that is Seven Tidals Buffalo Chicken Dip. Wise and his restaurants have also employed thousands of local people over the past 20 years. 

Now it is looking like the brand will be expanding outside of the state and the country, when Wise sells all of the company's assets, including his 13 local locations and his sole location in Florida. According to an article by the Indianapolis Business Journal published this morning, Wise plans to sell the business to Pacific Restaurant Partners.


The IBJ writes: 
Pacific Restaurant Partners is set to purchase the entire assets of Scotty’s Brewhouse, according to documents obtained by IBJ spelling out the terms of the deal, which include employing Scotty's owner Scott Wise for five years.

The deal includes the 14 Scotty's restaurants along with Wise's two Thr3e Wise Men brewpubs.

Pacific Restaurant is a partnership between Scottsdale, Arizona-based Due North Holdings and Tokyo-based Hotland Co. Ltd. Wise did not return a message seeking comment on Monday, nor did Due North officials.

Scotty's Brewhouse and associated brands have won a multiplicity of Best of Indy awards. 

A quick look at Due North's website shows the company is looking to expand rapidly and Scotty's will be one of their many franchises. The website reads, "New restaurant franchise opportunities are currently under development in the Quick Service and Family Dining sectors. With exciting brand acquisitions in the near future, Due North plans to have 1,000 locations open by the end of 2020."

We've reached out to Wise for comment, and will update when a statement is made. In the meantime, revisit Rita's interview with Wise about the opening of The Dawghouse last year. 

If we can speculate, based on the state's past restaurants that have become franchises (including Yats, whose owner Joe Vuskovich established six franchise locations starting in 2012) the Scotty's brand should flourish across the country, just as it has in our state. 

We will update as more information is released. 

Related Locations

More Restaurants »

Tags: , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Restaurants

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Cavan McGinsie

Cavan McGinsie
Bio:
 I travel. I eat. I drink. I meet. I record. I'm the Food & Drink Editor here at NUVO and I'm always happy to chat with people about anything over a coffee, beer, or meal. Let me know your thoughts on Indianapolis.

Events & Best Bets

Today Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
Exhibit: Fashion Dolls

(Wednesday)
Best Bet: Exhibit: Fashion Dolls @ Museum of Miniature Houses

$5 adults, $3 children under ten

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • October 5-11, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation