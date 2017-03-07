Scarlet Lane and Broad Ripple Brewpub craft a beer in honor of Rita Kohn 

click to enlarge
Hangin' Tough Oatmeal Pale Ale is the perfect honorary beer for NUVO's own Rita Kohn.
If there is one person in the Indiana beer scene that deserves to have a beer named after them, it’s Rita Kohn. As Eilise Lane of Scarlet Lane Brewing Co. says, “We are lucky to have her in Indiana and even luckier to have her as a beer authority in the local beer scene. She’s truly a living legend for many of us.”
Sitting down to talk with Rita about beer and brewing in Indiana is like sitting down to read an encyclopedia on the topic, except a lot sweeter, funnier and animated. For two decades she has been NUVO’s Beer Maven and, if I must say so myself, Indiana’s Beer Maven.
During the years she has been sharing her wealth of knowledge on the beer industry she has overcome a bout with cancer and, recently, a hip replacement. While in the deepest throes of cancer and chemo treatments, when she couldn’t keep down food, she sustained herself off of special-made extra-malty beers from some of the state’s brewers.
So when Jonathan Mullens at Broad Ripple Brewpub and Eilise decided to name their commemorative, collaborative beer for Rita Hangin’ Tough, it seemed to be the perfect name — she truly is as tough as they come.
Rita filming Day Drinking with Jonathan Mullens and Eilese Lane.
Day Drinking with Rita
As the bottle reads: “This Oatmeal Pale Ale is as complex and lovely as Rita. Like Rita, There’s a hint of sweetness from passion fruit, and yet it’s balanced with lemon notes. And, much like Rita, this brew has a good head on its shoulders. Perfect for day drinking.”
Mullens says of making the beer, “It’s an honor to brew a beer for Rita. John Hill and Rita have been good friends for decades and the Broad Ripple Brewpub is really, really excited to work with Scarlet Lane and NUVO to bring this beer to the public.”
Production of the 22-ounce bombers of Hangin' Tough.
The beer will be released on draft and in 22-ounce bombers at two separate events this month.
The first launch is on March 15 at Scarlet Lane at 6 p.m.
This event will also include a screening of Indiana brewing documentary on the big screen, Hoosier Brew
, featuring Rita, Eilise and Jonathan.
This is followed by a second launch at the Broad Ripple Brewpub on March 22, which will feature a local favorite, the crawfish pie dinner.
After the events, the beer will be available at bars, restaurants and select Big Red Liquor locations. All proceeds from both keg and bottle sales will support a passion project of Rita’s through a creative grant presented to NUVO.