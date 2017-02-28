Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

February 28, 2017 News » Politics

‘Sanctuary campus’ bill passes Senate after debate 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge Sen. Michael Young, R-Indianapolis, presents Senate Bill 423 to the Senate chamber Tuesday.
  • Sen. Michael Young, R-Indianapolis, presents Senate Bill 423 to the Senate chamber Tuesday.

Indiana colleges could soon see changes to what they are required to disclose with the government through one Republican lawmaker’s bill.

Indianapolis Republican Sen. Michael Young’s legislation is an addition to a law, which took effect in 2011, that prohibits sanctuary cities — cities that said they will not go after undocumented immigrants unless required to do so for criminal reasons.

Senate Bill 423 would go one step further to prevent Indiana’s state- and federal-funded public and private colleges and universities from declaring themselves a “sanctuary campus.”

State- and federal-funded colleges and universities would be required, under the bill, to disclose information regarding a student’s citizenship records, if requested by the local, state or federal government.

If the bill becomes law and a campus violated it, the State Budget Agency is permitted to withhold state funds appropriated by the General Assembly to the institution.

“If Homeland Security, whether it was the federal homeland security or state, and they wanted to check on the immigration status of a particular student, the bill says the university would have to cooperate with authorities,” Young said.

Several institutions across the country have declared themselves sanctuary campuses. No Indiana colleges or universities have done so, but students at Notre Dame, Indiana University and Indiana University-Purdue University of Indianapolis are asking their administrations to change that.

In November 2016, students at IUPUI delivered a petition to the university’s chancellor asking that the school consider becoming a sanctuary campus, but the request was denied.

Democratic lawmakers don’t agree with Young’s bill.

Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said the language of the bill does not protect students, but rather threatens them.

“This is not even a bill the universities brought to the attention of this body to help protect the students, which we should all find very interesting,” he said. “If it’s such a good bill, and it’s so protective of the students on university campuses in the state of Indiana, why didn’t the universities come to us and ask us to support it.”

Similarly, Anderson Democratic Sen. Tim Lanane said the sanctuary campus bill could harm the state’s reputation.

“When we pass these bills, these become symbolic to people,” Lanane said. “We may not belong to that demographic in this room, but to certain people, this is a symbol of division, oppression, discrimination and hate. I don’t want to send that message.”

Despite debate between Young and Democratic senators, the bill passed 35-15, and will be considered by the House.

Shelby Mullis is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.

More Politics »

Tags: , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Politics

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Shelby Mullis, The Statehouse File

Shelby Mullis, The Statehouse File
thestatehousefile.com/
Bio:
 Shelby Mullis is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
Science on Tap

(Wednesday)
Best Bet: Science on Tap @ Tomlinson Tap Room

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • February 22-28, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation