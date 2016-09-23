Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

September 23, 2016 News » Business

Salary report: Women in IN, U.S. still lag behind men 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge Indiana ranks 40th in the nation for how much women make compared to men for the same job. - USDA.GOV
  • Indiana ranks 40th in the nation for how much women make compared to men for the same job.
  • usda.gov
By Veronica Carter

If the gender pay gap continues to close at its current rate, women will reach pay equity with men in 2059, according to a new report from the American Association of University Women. Called The Simple Truth about the Gender Pay Gap, the report finds full-time working women are slowly closing the disparity, making about 80 percent nationally of what their male counterparts make.

Marilyn Watkins, policy director at the Economic Opportunity Institute, said the issue isn't just that women are paid less for the same job title. Often, as in the technology field, they are shuffled into lower-paying positions.


"Men might get the job as coders, which are the most highly paid jobs, and women get slotted into the testing part, where they still have to have a lot of computer and technology skills but they just get paid less and they don't have the opportunity to really rise up in the organization either," she said.

The report EPA Indiana is below the national average, with full-time working women making 76 percent of what men working full-time make.

The report EPA if a man in Indiana makes $47,000 a year, a woman at the same job will make just over $35,000. But Watkins EPA the pay gap can close. This summer, Massachusetts passed one of the strongest equal-pay laws in the country, to ensure that companies pay equally for comparable jobs and job requirements.

"For example, cafeteria workers and custodians might be deemed comparable jobs even though one is traditionally female and gets paid a lot less than the traditionally male custodial jobs," added Watkins.

The report also found that African-American women make about two-thirds and Hispanic or Latina women make about half of what white men make nationwide. Watkins said it's important to think about how policies that close the gender pay gap affect women of color as well.

"We really do need to include a racial equity lens as well as a gender equity lens when we're looking at policies," she explained. "All of these policies will really help end some of the racial inequities as well as some of the gender inequities."

More Business »

Tags: , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Business

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Indiana News Service
newsservice.org
Bio:
 Indiana News Service is an offshoot of Public News Service, "news in the public interest," which grew out of the founders' concern about media consolidation. Here's a little more from their Website: To support democracy and promote public dialogue in a rapidly changing media environment, Public News Service (PNS)... more

Events & Best Bets

Today Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
Dreamapolis PitchFeast

Best Bet: Dreamapolis PitchFeast @ The Speak Easy

$5.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • September 21-27, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation