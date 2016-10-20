Round Town Brewery opens tonight 

click to enlarge

Three years in the planning, Round Town is Indianapolis' newest production brewery and the first modern craft brewery west of White River. Owner Max Schenk lauds the site as a friendly neighborhood destination in a revitalized former industrial building with a sterling view of downtown from the taproom and adjacent patio.

Sutherlin and assistant brewer Bob Moore are bringing out O'Reilly's Irish Red, Coffee Irish Red, Happy Face Pale Ale, Stray Monk Belgian Amber, Round Town Vienna-Style Lager and South Side Hoppy Wheat. Sutherlin and Moore brew within classic styles with an emphasis on balance, layers of flavors surfacing as the beer warms and closes with a clean finish.

During the grand opening patrons will also be able to enjoy some Italian eats from Simeri's Italian Restaurant or go for breakfast burritos and portobello burgers from Happy Hippies Food Truck.

If you're wanting a preliminary taste, Round Town tap handles already are pulling pints at Rooster's Kitchen and Flatwater Restaurant. Patrons at RTB's on-site soft opening, tailgating and off-site philanthropic events have posted five-star reviews on Facebook: see facebook.com/roundtownbrewery.

Owner Max Schenk, who launched Round Town after working in the service industry for nine years, said she "graduated from Indiana University in 2008 with the goal of starting her own business." Sutherlin began brewing at Oaken Barrel 15 years ago, moved on to The RAM and then to Rock Bottom Downtown from 2006 - 2015. Moore, a retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant, Iraq and Afghan veteran, majored in Applied Chemistry at Ball State. He initially brewed at Oaken Barrel with Sutherlin before taking other career paths and making a return to brewing.